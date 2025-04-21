BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff talks during a question and answer session ahead of a night of laughter as Chabad of Utah County, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. Retzlaff is one of 22 BYU football players, past or present, who graduated this spring.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff will start the 2025 football season and his self-described quest to make it to the Heisman ceremony in New York in December with a college degree in hand.

The rising senior (in eligibility) from Corona, California, who became a national curiosity last season as the first Jewish quarterback in BYU history, is one of 112 student-athletes who are graduating Thursday, according to a list released by the school.

Retzlaff is getting his degree in exercise and wellness, easily the most popular degree among BYU student-athletes.

BYU’s 2025 commencement is Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Marriott Center on campus. The student-athlete graduates will be honored at a senior banquet Wednesday.

All 122 student-athlete graduates had a graduation date ranging from December 2024 to August 2025.

Retzlaff is one of 22 former, or current, BYU football players who will receive their degrees in this cycle. Last year, there were 19. The year before (2023), there were 24.

One of the graduates from BYU’s football program who will walk is Rob Daniel, who played defensive back for the Cougars in 2013 and 2014 before stints in the NFL and the Canadian Football League.

When his contract with the Toronto Argonauts expired in February 2024, Daniel returned to Provo to finish his degree and work with the football team as a defensive consultant.

Along with Retzlaff, these players will be back in 2025 with degrees: safety Talan Alfrey; cornerback Jayden Dunlap; tight end Ethan Erickson; defensive end Logan Lutui; receiver Chase Roberts; and defensive tackle Josh Singh.

Star safety Tanner Wall, who is returning in 2025, graduated in 2024 with a degree in finance and is working on his MBA. Another returner, cornerback Mory Bamba, graduated last spring with a degree in business.

Several football graduates will be watching the NFL draft Thursday through Saturday after getting their degrees, with hopes of hearing their names called. That list includes receiver Darius Lassiter, defensive tackles Blake Mangelson and John Nelson, offensive lineman Connor Pay and tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase.

Star defensive end Tyler Batty graduated last spring, in communications, and defensive end Isaiah Bagnah graduated in sociology.

Two members of BYU’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 basketball team this past season, center Fousseyni Traore and guard Dawson Baker, have also earned their degrees, Traore in business management and Baker, who is expected to return to the team next season, in sociology. Trevin Knell and Trey Stewart graduated last spring.

On the women’s basketball side, center Emma Calvert is getting a degree in information systems.

Here’s the list of 2024-25 BYU student-athlete graduates

Baseball — 6

Hayden Coon, Business Management

Tate Gambill, Finance

Brett Hansen, Economics

Jaden Harris, Exercise and Wellness

Jake Porter, Sociology

Cooper Vest, Exercise and Wellness

Men’s basketball — 2

Fousseyni Traore, Business Management

Dawson Baker, Sociology

Women’s basketball — 1

Emma Calvert, Information Systems

Football — 22

Talan Alfrey, Exercise Science

Rob Daniel, Global Studies

Sam Dawe, Exercise and Wellness

Jayden Dunlap, Global Studies

Ethan Erickson, Communication Studies

Cade Fennegan, Communication Studies

Josh Larsen, Facility and Property Management

Darius Lassiter, Global Studies

Tysen Lewis, Human Resource Management

Tyler Little, Exercise and Wellness

Logan Lutui, Exercise Science

Blake Mangelson, Family Studies

Keelan Marion, Global Studies

Isaac Matua, Construction Management

John Nelson, Communications Studies

Connor Pay, Entrepreneurial Management

Jake Retzlaff, Exercise and Wellness

Dalton Riggs, Business Management

Chase Roberts, Business Management

Josh Singh, Global Studies

Ethan Slade, Business Management

Mata’ava Ta’ase, Communication Studies

Men’s golf — 2

Cole Ponich, Psychology

Max Brenchley, Business Management

Women’s golf — 1

Adeline Anderson Wach, Human Development

Gymnastics — 9

Sydney Benson, Exercise and Wellness

Anna Bramblett-White, Exercise and Wellness

Eliza Crossman, Neuroscience

Sophie Dudley, Psychology

Karsyn Foster, Exercise Science

Rebecca Leach, Health Science

Mina Margraf Benson, Exercise and Wellness

Olivia Matem, Exercise ande Wellness

Elease Rollins, Elementary Education

Women’s soccer — 1

Tarah Warner, Physical Education Teaching/Coaching (K-12)

Softball — 4

Alyssa Aguilar, Sociology

Lauren Flanders, Computer Science

Keila Kamoku, Journalism and Sports Media

Violet Zavodnik, Physical Education Teaching/Coaching (K-12)

Men’s swimming and diving — 10

Abraham Barragan, Latin American Studies

Cody Dreesen, Construction Management

Emerson Edwards, Human Resource Management

Chase Hindmarsh, Information Systems

Fletcher Madsen, Microbiology

Tony Puertas, Global Supply Chain Management

Luigi Riva, Economics

Mickey Strauss, Physical Education Teaching/Coaching (K-12)

Jordan Tiffany, Human Resources Management

Abraham Zimmerman, Physical Education Teaching/Coaching (K-12)

Women’s swimming and diving — 13

Megan Bergstrom, Exercise and Wellness

Makayla Cazier, Journalism and Sports Media

Kylee Conrad, Finance

Regan Geldmacher, Dietics

Kate Hansen, Health Science

Tahis Ibanez, Plant and Landscape Systems

Hailey Johnson, Bioinformatics

Brooklyn Clouse, Psychology

Mackenzie Miller-Lung, Communications Studies

Jess Nyborg, Psychology

Sofia Pusceddu, Environmental/Occupational Health

Jeremiah Lhea Tandingan, Experience Design and Management

Halli Williams, Exercise Science

Women’s tennis — 2

Yujia (Bobo) Huang, Marketing

Kendall Kovick, Sociology

Men’s tennis — 1

Wally Thayne, Psychology

Women’s track and field — 8

Anastaysia Davis, Elementary Education

Emily Ellis-Dalley, Biology

Rebekah Erikson, Computer Science

Marren Garnett, Dietics

Lexy Halladay-Lowry, Health Promotion

Sami Oblad, Tourism Studies

Cate Phipps Louis, Exercise and Wellness

Mayci Taylor, Public Relations

Men’s track and field — 11

Lucas Bons, Mechanical Engineering

Danny Bryant, Exercise and Wellness

Austin Cox, Exercise Science

Dallin Draper, Data Science

Sebastian Fernandez, Chemical Engineering

Eli Hazlett, Exercise and Wellness

Trey Jackson, Information Systems

Joey Nokes, Exercise Science

Josh Taylor, Construction Management

Aidan Troutner, Professional Accountancy

Garrett Stanford, Strategic Management

Women’s volleyball — 3

Alyssa Montoya Erickson, Exercise and Wellness

Elyse Stowell, Psychology

Kalia Thunstrom, Enterpreneurial Management

Men’s volleyball — 4

Ethan Grant, Strategic Management

Noa Haine, Global Supply Chain Management

Miks Ramanis, Communication Studies

Teon Taylor, Biology

Cougarettes — 6

Ellsie Tueller, Human Development

Brynn Belka, Dance

Audrey Haskell Barney, Dance

Madison Bay Cenname, Exercise and Wellness

Halle Larsen, Experience Design and Management

Elena Wright, Exercise and Wellness

Cheer — 3

Gavan Allen, Construction Management

Abby Haws, Nutritional Science

Kennedy Liljenquist, Public Relations

Dunk Team — 3