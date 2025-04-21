Brigham Young Cougars fans cheer up as Brigham Young Cougars plays Loyola Marymount Lions in an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Lee Cummard continues to add to his inaugural BYU roster.

Four-star point guard Sydney Benally has signed with the Cougars, the program announced Monday.

Originally committed to Princeton, Benally changed her mind this past December and instead chose to pledge to Amber Whiting at BYU. With her signing Monday, she is officially slated to arrive in Provo and play for a new head coach in Cummard.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“Sydney is an all-around talent that impacts the game in so many ways,” Cummard said in a statement. “She can score it, assist it, steal it and plays the game with a winner’s mentality. Sydney is a winner on the court and in life. We are so excited for her to join our team and bring her high character and basketball abilities to better our program.”

Benally is the two-time defending New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year, having averaged 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game in her senior campaign. In addition to Princeton, she garnered recruiting interest from UNLV and Northwestern before choosing the Cougars.

With Benally’s signing, she will join fellow incoming freshmen Yussuf Bolanle, Olivia Hamlin, Braeden Gunlock and Mariam Traore. Additionally, Cummard has added a senior transfer Lara Rohkohl from the College of Charleston.