Jimmer Fredette is calling it a career.
The BYU legend and former college basketball superstar announced his retirement on Wednesday, bringing an end to his more than a decade of professional hoops across the world.
Fredette’s retirement got plenty of attention from across the basketball world.
Here are some of the most notable reactions from social media.
It’s time to say goodbye to basketball. I have loved every second of my career through the good and the bad! Thank you all for the support throughout the years. Basketball has made me who I am today. Excited for what is next in my life with my family! pic.twitter.com/Rx4r8Y4yfG— Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) April 23, 2025
Absolute legend. Thank you, Jimmer! 💙 https://t.co/U4xX2547kR— BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) April 23, 2025
Breaking: Jimmer Fredette is retiring from basketball, he announced on social media.— ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2025
Fredette, a college basketball star at BYU, went on to become an NBA lottery pick and then played for the U.S. in 3x3 basketball at last year’s Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/6OXEGnAHTi
BYU great Jimmer Fredette has announced his retirement from basketball.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 23, 2025
Forever a #MarchMadness legend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vVQeD0c3jl
From Glens Falls, New York, to 3x3 half courts around the world.— USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) April 23, 2025
🇺🇸 @jimmerfredette is calling time on his basketball career. Thank you, Jimmer! pic.twitter.com/4Zz2zV50C4
LEGEND OF THE GAME 🫡— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 23, 2025
Jimmer Fredette has officially retired from basketball.
One of the greatest college hoopers of all time. pic.twitter.com/4G7xXiFHeF
BREAKING: Jimmer Fredette announced on social media that he is retiring from basketball.— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 23, 2025
Fredette was one of the most electric players out of BYU, an NBA lottery pick and played for the U.S. in 3x3 basketball at last year’s Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/7DW7ZyeAMD
BYU legend Jimmer Fredette is retiring from basketball. 😢— theScore (@theScore) April 23, 2025
(🎥: @jimmerfredette)pic.twitter.com/zek037nrZn
Congrats to my friend Jimmer Fredette on an incredible career! BYU legend ❤️— Travis Hansen (@travishansen24) April 23, 2025
Go Cougs! https://t.co/cBujPepopi
Jimmer Fredette announces his retirement from playing basketball. What a career! https://t.co/RPiGQumcrT— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) April 23, 2025
Jimmer Fredette just retired from basketball ❤️— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 23, 2025
Forever a college hoops legend 🐐pic.twitter.com/F3MH4PdU7c
Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement from basketball.— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) April 23, 2025
BYU legend.
📸: Deseret News pic.twitter.com/XofCI4OYF3
The most captivating and electrifying athlete in BYU history is calling it a career.— Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) April 23, 2025
Jimmer Fredette will never be forgotten. https://t.co/dH3zNdWxr1
What a journey. Jimmer truly used the game to see the world and set the foundation for good things to come in Provo! Congrats on a heck of a career, Jimmer. https://t.co/HjQZWcTFHY— Justin Young (@JustinDYoung) April 23, 2025
Congrats @jimmerfredette on amazing career! https://t.co/81qPUzkKrG— Chris Burgess (@chrisburgess34) April 23, 2025
Jimmer Fredette has announced his retirement from professional basketball 🥹— BET99 Ontario (@BET99ON) April 23, 2025
One of my favourite moments: Jimmer dropping 75 in China 🔥
Thank you, Jimmer.
pic.twitter.com/SyB1i6zQhy
Jimmer Fredette was so fun to watch during JimmerMania. Was shooting the deep threes before it was cool. Enjoy retirement! pic.twitter.com/qaigTYcbrT— Kyle Banks (@kylebanks) April 23, 2025
Farewell to the legend, the man who for a moment, made us stop saying kobe, and start saying jimmer on the schoolyard basketball courts. https://t.co/0tJfR6BYeD— Michael Michaels (@MichaelMic56217) April 23, 2025
What a career, what a man, what a family! You’ve built and earned a legendary life! Excited to see what you do next! https://t.co/he0HSwb4Od— Bam Bams BBQ (@BamBamsBBQ) April 23, 2025
You are still the best three point shooter I know!!!! https://t.co/X38q3bgayk— Gavin G. (@Giles13Gavin) April 23, 2025
An absolute legend. Basketball is better because of Jimmer.— Tyler Stahle (@tstahle15) April 23, 2025
Forever a fan. https://t.co/C4Y5zftteC
Thank you for all the joy, Jimmer! https://t.co/yX0LJeVEZK— Jess Tyler (@everydayjess) April 23, 2025