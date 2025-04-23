New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) speaks during a press conference after a game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Zach Wilson will be on a new team in a new city during the 2025 season. And he’ll wear a new number.

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins announced new jersey numbers for 18 players, including Wilson.

In Miami, the former BYU quarterback will wear the No. 0. Per the Palm Beach Post, it’s not yet clear if Wilson chose zero or if he was assigned it.

Zach Wilson’s number history

No. 0 will be Wilson’s fourth number in the NFL and his sixth number since he started college.

At BYU, he wore Nos. 11 and 1.

Wilson wore No. 4 with the Denver Broncos last season, but it was actually his second number in Denver.

When he was first traded to Denver by the New York Jets, he changed from his New York number (2) to No. 10.

But then, the Broncos drafted quarterback Bo Nix, and Wilson reached out to the team’s equipment staff to let them know he’d be willing to give the No. 10 jersey to Nix, who “had worn No. 10 all his life,” according to 9 News.

Puka Nacua’s number change

Wilson isn’t the only former BYU football star to change their NFL jersey number this season.

Former Cougar receiver Puka Nacua announced in March that he is changing from No. 17 to No. 12, the number he wore at BYU, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“Having watched my other siblings wear it, this is my opportunity to put on the special number 12,” Nacua said about the change, per the Rams’ team website. “Kind of along the lines of wearing number 12, I’ve had the blessing of being able to watch my siblings compete. (I) watched my brothers play at the highest level in football, and always be there to support me. Whenever I looked in the stands, I knew I could find one of my family members there, whether it was one of my brothers or my mom being at every game possible.”

He added that wearing the No. 12 would be like “a piece of armor as well that’s representing my family that is always protecting me.”

While many thought the change was due to the Los Angeles Rams signing Davante Adams, who has also worn No. 17 the entirety of his NFL career, Nacua revealed the move has been in the works since last season.

But the move was put on hold because he was told he would have to pay $500,000 to buy out the remaining inventory of his No. 17 jerseys, Nacua told Julian Edelman on his “Games with Names” podcast earlier this month.

“I’m like, I think you forgot when I got drafted. I was like, I don’t got that type of money,” he said.

So, Nacua waited until the 2025 season to make the change.