BYU has made its first transfer portal addition of the spring cycle.

New Mexico State tight end Ethan Wood has committed to the Cougars, he announced Wednesday via social media.

Wood did not appear in any games for the Aggies in 2024, but caught 13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns at Snow College in 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound sophomore will have three seasons of eligibility remaining in Provo.

A Heber native, coming to BYU offers Wood the chance to play closer to home. During his high school career at Wasatch High, he logged 26 receptions for 444 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wood’s commitment is a win for the Cougars’ tight end room, as Kevin Gilbride’s unit is currently in need of more depth behind projected starter and UCLA/Utah transfer Carsen Ryan.