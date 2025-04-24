Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches from the field during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Utah Utes football program has continued to fill its need for more depth at cornerback via the transfer portal.

Late Thursday afternoon, Jaylen “JayMo” Moson, a transfer from Furman of the FCS ranks, announced his commitment to the Utes on social media.

Moson is listed at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds and hails from Acworth, Georgia. He was at Furman for two seasons and totaled 20 tackles and an interception.

Moson joins Auburn transfer JC Hart as cornerbacks to join the Utes out of the transfer portal just this week, as Hart announced his commitment to the program on Monday.