The Utah Hockey Club seems to have leaked its new team name.

As first pointed out publicly by @dusty_bxnes on X, the team’s official YouTube channel has changed its handle to “@UtahMammoth” — though the official name of the channel remains “Utah Hockey Club.”

At this point, none of the team’s other social media accounts have changed their names.

The team has stated that it will officially reveal the new name at some point during the 2025 offseason. “Utah Mammoth” was among the options in a midseason fan vote, with “Utah Outlaws” and “Utah Hockey Club” being the others.

Smith Entertainment Group currently owns trademarks for all three names. SEG declined to comment on the channel name change Wednesday morning, reiterating that the name will be announced prior to the start of next season.

A Deseret News poll suggested that Outlaws was the favorite, though a number of social media polls have favored Mammoth.