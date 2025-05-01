Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) as the Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

There’s no denying that Keyonte George‘s rookie season was better than expected. He was a non-lottery first-round pick who earned the trust and confidence of the front office and coaching staff, and was even inserted into the starting lineup after just eight regular-season games.

He had a great showing in Summer League and impressed with his effort, dedication and passion. So, there were high expectations for him as his second NBA season started. But, too often this season it seemed that George’s motivations were misplaced and there was not enough improvement in areas where he desperately needs it.

Keyonte George — C-

One of the most common questions a player is asked during an end-of-season interview is, what were your expectations coming into the season?

“Obviously, with my play, wanted to continue to be consistent and things were up and down. But I think there was pockets in the season where I showed that. But I just think the main thing for me was the respect.” — Jazz guard Keyonte George on second NBA season

Generally, players talk about the areas that they needed improvement and how they believe they fared in those areas as the season progressed. Or, players will say that they didn’t come into the season with expectations. Instead, they just wanted to get better.

“The expectation was to just gain respect in this league, from my peers and coaches, I think that was my main thing,” George said when asked that very question. “It was just about respect — from the refs, to the staff, to the players. Because I think once you gain respect, that’s when things start to follow.

“Obviously, with my play, wanted to continue to be consistent and things were up and down. But I think there was pockets in the season where I showed that. But I just think the main thing for me was the respect.”

I’ve had a hard time wrapping my head around this answer considering how George’s second year played out.

First of all, respect is earned, and for a young player in the NBA, respect is earned through effort, execution, improvement, sacrifice, playing the right way and having the right attitude in all situations.

I gave George a lot of grace through the early part of the season, believing that it was unfair that he was still being played as a starting point guard, despite clearly not being cut out for that position. But, not long after writing about that exact topic, George was moved to the bench and used in a sixth man/scoring guard role, which I think is the kind of role George is better suited for.

George was obviously not happy about the move, which he saw as a demotion. Whether the move to the bench was meant to be a punishment, demotion or a wake-up call, it should have motivated him to address the weaker aspects of his game.

There were absolutely times this season where it seemed that George was thriving as a sixth man. But more often than not, what stood out was poor shot selection, nonexistent defense, and horrible body language.

Despite playing upwards of 30 minutes per game and nearly twice as many games as Jordan Clarkson, the veteran guard shot the ball better, committed fewer turnovers, and scored almost exactly as much per game as George, and this was one of Clarkson’s least productive seasons.

There are a number of people within the Jazz organization that really believe in George’s potential but are frustrated with his effort and approach. I tend to agree. I still think that George has all the tools to be a really effective NBA player, but it’s going to require a lot more from him.

George has to be willing to sacrifice and needs to be willing to accept that he should be a cog in a wheel rather than the head of the snake. It is absolutely necessary for him to improve defensively and he needs to find a way to be more efficient, in all areas.

When asked what he would like to add to his game this offseason, George talked about consistency but also mentioned shooting from the midrange off bumps from defenders, the way he sees great players operate in the playoffs. That is not what George needs right now.

He’s nowhere near being postseason playable. Once he improves, then he can work to be consistent. Right now, consistency would mean complacency.

The path for George to be a respected player is through work and growth and unfortunately this season George was a bad defender and a mediocre offensive player. He has to be better.