Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives the ball to the basket during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025.

If there’s one word that could be used to describe Collin Sexton, it would be consistency. No, intensity. No, wait, insanity. Resilience? Nonstop? No, no, no — dog.

Obviously, it’s difficult to describe Sexton in just one word, but that’s because he’s such an intense and constantly moving, absolute competitor. Of all the players on the Utah Jazz roster, he is the one who just absolutely has that dog in him and the one I would most like to see in a playoff series.

At 26 years old, Sexton is just entering his prime, and soon, the Jazz are going to have to make a decision about whether they want to keep him and use him as the team builds up toward contention or trade him away.

Collin Sexton — A

I don’t think I’ve ever covered a player who loves basketball and loves competing as much as Sexton does. I can also easily say that Sexton is the most coachable player I’ve ever covered.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy could scream and yell at Sexton day after day, and Sexton would ask for more. Now, part of that is a credit to the relationship that Hardy has cultivated with Sexton over the last three years, but it’s also a credit to how much Sexton wants desperately to prove himself and to continue improving.

That’s what he’s done while with the Jazz. He’s been dedicated to making sure that his value is apparent — as an individual player, as a teammate and as a person.

And speaking of value, when looking at Sexton’s stats from the 2024-25 season, there are a number of players across the league who are comparable, like Derrick White, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, Darius Garland, Coby White, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

That’s a pretty incredible list, and while Sexton’s numbers are similar to these players, they’re actually often better, especially when it comes to efficiency.

In 63 games this season, Sexton averaged 18.4 points, shot 48% shooting overall, 40.6% from 3-point range (a career-best), 86.5% from the free throw line (a career-best) and dished out 4.2 assists per game.

If you were to compare those numbers to his 7-year career averages, they are very, very similar.

But beyond just the numbers, Sexton is one of the few players on this Jazz roster who never has to be talked to about effort. He is just as feisty on the defensive end as he is offensively and he gives everything he has whether it’s a December game against one of the best teams in the league or a March game against one of league’s basement-dwellers.

Sexton has never complained about being a starter versus coming off the bench, he’s never complained about being on a tanking team and he’s never grumbled about younger players getting more opportunity than him, despite being objectively better than them.

He’s the type of player every playoff team needs, and he would be an incredible player for the Jazz to have on their roster when they are actually trying to win games, so it wouldn’t shock me if the Jazz strike a contract extension with Sexton.

That said, since he is the type of player contenders want, it could mean that the Jazz try to find a trade partner to take Sexton before his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Whether the Jazz keep Sexton or trade him, the fact of the matter is that he has proven that he’s as consistent as they come, and any team he plays for is going to know exactly what they’re getting. He’s a massive weapon and probably underrated at this point in his career, and he showed that and more this year.