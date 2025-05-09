When Chase Roberts hit the turf in the second quarter against Colorado, tearing the labrum in his left shoulder, he knew his night at the Alamo Bowl was over and the long road to recovery to be ready for Portland State was about to begin.

Months removed from the play, and deep into his rehab, Roberts told the “Y’s Guys” podcast this week that the healing process is right on schedule.

“It’s great. I can do everything. I have been catching,” said the bearded, 6-foot-4, 210-pound recent graduate. “We went to California this past week. We were running all the routes from the route tree and doing all the things we’ll be doing this fall.”

Roberts will spend the summer strengthening and testing his shoulder to eliminate any worry about re-injury.

“We have a great squad of trainers and sports scientists. I‘m going to be doing these different machines that really jerk my arm (and) simulate that hitting motion,” he said. “I‘m going to be falling on stuff and doing things before we get the pads on so I‘m fully confident and going full speed once fall camp starts — diving for balls, hitting.”

With 52 receptions for 854 yards and four touchdowns last season, Roberts is the centerpiece in a receivers room that lost Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion, but retained JoJo Phillips, Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen — and gained Tiger Bachmeier (Stanford) and Reggie Frichknecht (Snow) from the transfer portal.

“We have guys that are fast, they know the route tree, they can go up and get the ball, they can work the slot and the outside,” Roberts said. “I think we have a full, complete receivers room now.”

Different perspective

With the shoulder injury keeping him out of contact drills during spring practice, Roberts spent his time thinking differently about the offense. Instead of the end of the play, where he typically gets the ball, he turned his focus to the start of it, when Jake Retzlaff first gets the snap.

“I was able to see everything from Jake’s perspective as a quarterback and look at more blitzes and things like that,” he said. “There is a sam-fire blitz coming in — that means I‘m one-on-one with this guy. The safety has cheated over, so I‘m gonna look quick. The pressure is coming (so) I need to speed up my route and I‘m going to be open (more often) and (Jake) feels comfortable throwing me the ball.”

Everything Roberts does moving forward has an NFL purpose behind it. He knows this is his last go-round to prepare to get a football job after college.

BYU receiver Chase Roberts runs after a long catch against Houston in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“I need to keep doing what I‘m doing but take it to the next level in making those big-time plays and being more versatile all over the field — taking more jet sweeps, screens, getting those deep balls where I show my speed, yards after catch, being quick out of the break,” he said. “There are a lot of things I want to work on, but I think it’s just taking it to the next level of being ‘the guy’ and being the go-to that makes plays in big-time moments.”

First impression

Roberts’ first big moment at BYU came in his first home game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2022. Puka Nacua was out with an injury and Roberts, a freshman and recently returned missionary, got the call from offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

“I remember A-Rod said, ‘I expect some guys to step up in this game and he points to me,’” Roberts said. “I‘m thinking, ‘I‘m already nervous coach. You don’t have to do that in front of the whole team?’”

The drive to the stadium that night was a prayerful one. Baylor was ranked No. 9 and touted a tenacious Big 12 defense.

“I‘m just praying, ‘Whatever happens, I‘m going to glorify you, God,” he said.

Roberts caught eight passes for 122 yards, including a toe-touching sideline catch in the end zone for a touchdown just before halftime. He also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass back to quarterback Jaren Hall in the third quarter as BYU upset the Bears 26-20 in double-overtime.

BYU eceiver Chase Roberts makes a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone during double-overtime victory over Baylor at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“It was surreal. The crowd was going wild,” Roberts said. “I didn’t even know if I could play at the college level. That was my confidence booster that I needed.”

No surprises

Roberts’ surprising start has transitioned into expectation — from Roderick, receivers coach Fesi Sitake and the opposing defenses who gameplan to shut him down. The former American Fork High star wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Everybody knows BYU now,” Roberts said. “We are in the pool of the best teams in the nation. You have to back that up with stud athletes as well as a culture that is one of the best.”

The Cougars finished their second season in the Big 12 in a first-place tie in the standings. They routed No. 23 Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl to improve to 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 13 in the final AP Top 25 poll.

“This past season we saw what it takes to be a good team. It comes from a good offseason, bonding, coming together, trusting each other, loving each other and that’s what we are running with again,” Roberts said. “We are just doubling down on everything that we did last year.”

Busy summer

In addition to individual and group workouts, Roberts has a busy summer ahead. This week, he and six teammates, including Retzlaff, are in the Middle East as part of the Athletes for Israel program.

“They invite a team every year and they wanted the BYU Cougars to come,” Roberts said. “We were chosen because of Jake (the Cougars’ Jewish quarterback). Thanks to him we get to go. It’s going to be blast.”

Roberts and the group will work out with the Israeli national football team for a few days and see the sites. He will return home in time to headline a pair of football camps at Utah Prep in St. George, May 23-25 and May 30-June 1 (utahprep.com/camps).

Big 12 media days are July 8-9 in Frisco, Texas, with fall camp beginning at the end of July.

The “Two-Point Conversion” podcast that he and former teammate Connor Pay host, which features a steady dose of football and faith, will also continue.

Chase Roberts’ top five touchdowns

5) 62-yard reception at UCF: Just before halftime, Roberts caught a pass near the sideline and turned upfield for a 62-yard touchdown to give BYU a 17-6 lead. “I love those ones where I get to break free and run — making a move on a safety, breaking a tackle and take it for a touchdown.”

4) 59-yard touchdown vs. Cincinnati: During the 2023 Big 12 home opener, Roberts caught a pass from Kedon Slovis and turned it into a 59-yard touchdown to give the Cougars a 28-13 lead late in the third quarter. “That was the first time showing my speed running away from the defenders.”

3) 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas State: Just before halftime last September, and 39 seconds after Tommy Prassas returned a fumble for a touchdown, Roberts caught a 23-yard strike from Retzlaff to give BYU a 17-6 lead against No. 13 Kansas State. “The energy in the stadium and what was happening — it was amazing.”

2) 7-yard touchdown vs. Arkansas: Midway through the fourth quarter, Roberts made a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone to stun the Razorbacks 38-31. “I was fully stretched out. It was a lot of divine intervention.”

BYU receiver Chase Roberts makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas defensive back Jayden Johnson at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

1) 23-yard touchdown catch vs Baylor: With two seconds left in the first half against No. 9 Baylor in 2022, Roberts caught a pass from Jaren Hall and managed to drag the tip of his foot inbounds for a 20-yard touchdown. “It was the first time I suited up at LES. It was pretty miraculous.”

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.