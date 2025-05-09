Ridgeline catcher Anne Wallace (42) runs toward her teammates and home plate after her two-run home run against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025.

4A Super Regionals Game 2s

West Field (16-4) won 12-2 over Sky View (11-19) to sweep the series and advance to the next week’s bracket play of the 4A state tournament. The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning and added six more in the third, effectively putting the game out of reach. Brylee Leatherwood powered West Field’s offense, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Brinklee Hadley secured the win with two strikeouts on the mound. Sky View managed to score its only two runs in the second and fourth innings.

Payson (20-6) secured the series sweep against Mountain Crest (11-17) with a tight 7-6 victory in the 4A Super Regionals, advancing to the 4A state tournament. Mountain Crest made a fourth-inning push with four runs, but Payson responded in the third and fourth innings with two and three runs respectively. Aydrie Christensen’s home run factored into Payson’s one-run sixth inning, which proved critical in holding off the Mustangs’ late rally.

Ridgeline (18-13) secured a sweep in the 4A Super Regionals playoff series by defeating Timpanogos (16-9) 12-2 in Game 2. The RiverHawks clinched the win with an explosive second inning, scoring eight runs. Anne Wallace’s home run and Brielle Gardiner’s two-RBI performance highlighted Ridgeline’s offensive power. Despite a late push in the fourth inning, Timpanogos was unable to rally against Ridgeline’s dominant performance allowing them to advance to next week’s bracket play in the 4A state tournament.

1 of 11 Ridgeline pitcher Avery Lamont (22) delivers a pitch against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 11 Ridgeline catcher Anne Wallace (42) runs toward her teammates and home plate after her two-run home run against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 11 Ridgeline assistant coach Ashlee Murray celebrates a run from catcher Ava Buttars (1) against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 11 Ridgeline assistant coach Nik Hess celebrates with catcher Kennedy Dahlke (4) at first base after a play against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 11 Timpanogos third baseman Kaleah Sao (8) catches the ball before unsuccessfully trying to tag out Ridgeline shortstop Kylie Jorgensen (3) during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 11 Ridgeline left fielder Savannah Moya (15) is tagged out by Timpanogos third baseman Kaleah Sao (8) as Moya slides into third base during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 11 Timpanogos pitcher Shaylie Lang (7) delivers a pitch against Ridgeline during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 11 Ridgeline second baseman Elzie Hollingsworth (5) bunts the ball against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 11 Timpanogos' Kelci Gingras (11) high-fives assistant coach Jen Lang after safely arriving at first base during the second game of a super-regional series against Ridgeline in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 11 Timpanogos second baseman Shaylie Lang (7) fields a ground ball before throwing to first base for an out against Ridgeline during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 11 Ridgeline second baseman Brielle Gardiner (13) celebrates her two-run home run against Timpanogos with catcher Ava Buttars (1) and other teammates during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Hurricane (14-17) defeated Uintah (16-8) in a 4A Super Regionals nonregion game, winning 10-6 and completing the series sweep to advance to the 4A state tournament’s bracket play. Hurricane’s players excelled in the third inning with a six-run outburst, putting the game out of reach. Ashlyn Hirschi contributed offensively, going 2 for 4, including a double and an RBI, while Addison Buist went 2 for 4 for Uintah with an RBI double.

Logan (17-11) capitalized in the final innings to secure a 2-0 victory over Crimson Cliffs (15-10) in the Super Regionals, setting up a playoff series decider later today. Cambree Cooper’s performance on the mound, delivering 10 strikeouts, kept the Mustangs scoreless. Logan’s surge in the sixth inning was highlighted by Cadence Boyer’s RBI.

Bear River (27-2) completed the sweep of Stansbury (12-11), winning 9-0 in the 4A Super Regionals to advance to next week’s bracket play. Bear River’s Katelyn Wilson was dominant on the mound with 15 strikeouts, and Luci Roche added a home run with 2 RBIs. The Bears took control early with two runs in the first inning, followed by three more in the second, shutting down Stansbury’s chances for a comeback.

Desert Hills (27-2) defeated Tooele (12-14) in a 4A Super Regionals playoff game, clinching the series with an 8-3 victory. The Thunder overcame an early 1-0 deficit with a five-run surge in the final inning, spearheaded by Riley Greene’s standout performance, who went 2 for 4 with five RBIs. This win advances Desert Hills to next week’s bracket play at the state tournament.

Cedar City (23-5) overcame an early deficit to defeat Orem (17-11) in a 4A Super Regionals game, winning 11-8 to complete the sweep and advance to next week’s bracket play. Cedar City was fueled by five runs in the third inning, with Kate Lopez hitting a three-run homer and going 2 for 4 at the plate. Sloane Feilding also contributed significantly, going 3 for 4 with a home run.

4A Super Regionals Game 3s

Cadence Boyer went 2 for 4 and contributed a crucial RBI as Logan (17-11) won 3-1 over Crimson Cliffs (15-10) in this crucial 4A Super Regional series decider. The Grizzlies rallied with two runs in the third inning and added an insurance run in the sixth. Norah Zundel secured the victory on the mound with four strikeouts.