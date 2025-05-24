There are 30 players with Utah ties who have earned opportunities this offseason to try to make an impression as NFL rookies.

For five of them, it’s as a draft pick. For others, it’s as an undrafted free agent. Still more earned invites to try out at rookie minicamps.

The situation they each find themselves in can be as important as a player’s talent, especially earlier in their pro careers as they try to gain a foothold in the NFL.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Here’s a look at five who, on the surface, have circumstances that could work in their favor.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. | Angelina Katsanis, Associated Press

The first-rounder: Jaxson Dart

Former Corner Canyon High/Roy High quarterback

Drafted first round, 25th overall by New York Giants

Dart, a Kaysville native, may have found himself thrust into an ideal situation when the Giants traded back into the end of the first round to snag him.

There are a pair of veterans the Giants brought in this offseason whom Dart, who excelled for three years under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, can learn behind while he gets acclimated to the pro game.

Russell Wilson is in New York on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, according to Spotrac, while Jameis Winston is on a two-year, $8 million contract.

Unlike when Zach Wilson, another Corner Canyon product, entered the NFL as a first-round pick (albeit as the No. 2 overall selection), Dart looks to be more in a situation where he will have time to work on his progression before being thrown into the fire as a starter.

Zach Wilson is heading into his fifth NFL season, and after falling out of favor with the New York Jets after three seasons, he’s on his third pro team now, signing this offseason with the Miami Dolphins (he spent last season with the Denver Broncos).

Perhaps Dart can avoid a similar fate with the chance to grow outside of the bright spotlight early on in his career, with Russell Wilson and Winston able to handle the early pressure of being the starter and the primary backup.

Dart already made a solid impression during rookie minicamp, and he will have the chance to do so again when the Giants start offseason voluntary OTAs next week.

“I’m a competitor, so I’m going to come to work every day and do my best to make everybody around me better,” Dart said at rookie minicamp, according to The Athletic. “I understand what the situation is, but for me, I care about winning.

“There’s nothing fun about losing, so it doesn’t matter where you’re at on the depth chart; if you’re playing this much or not playing this much, if you’re losing, it sucks. So, I just want to make the team better. That’s my focus.”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals takes part in a drill during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Colin E. Braley, Associated Press

The fourth-rounder: Jalen Royals

Former Utah State wide receiver

Drafted fourth round, 133rd overall by Kansas City Chiefs

During the middle of the draft, Royals spent a decent amount of time listed as one of the “best available” prospects, waiting as he slid a bit more than some draft experts had predicted — there were those who believed he might be a Day 2 selection, likely in the third round.

All the waiting, though, paid off with getting selected by the Chiefs.

Not only is Royals going to Kansas City, one of the most consistently successful franchises in the game right now, but it appears he’ll have an opportunity to contribute early in his career.

The Chiefs have a mix of veteran and young receivers on their roster, with older guys such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquise Brown mixed in with young ones such as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Royals could be someone who helps stretch the field for Kansas City, a need for the Chiefs in the passing game. There have been some who pointed out similarities between Royals and Rice, the third-year wideout who had 937 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2023 before missing most of last season due to an injury incurred in Week 4.

“His game is very similar to Rashee’s,” director of player personnel Ryne Nutt said of Royals, according to ESPN. “He’s got big hands, strong hands, and he’s very good after the catch.

“[Run after the catch] is a big part of our offense. That’s something we look for in receivers. We look for speed. The kid had that 4.40 [40-yard dash at the scouting combine]. We look for strength, and he has that. Then we look for route running and that’s probably an area where Rashee had to kind of develop a little bit, so we kind of thought they were similar in that respect.’’

Utah's Caleb Lohner lifts weights during the Big 12 Conference's NFL football pro day Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. | Jessica Tobias, Associated Press

The seventh-rounder: Caleb Lohner

Former Utah tight end (also Utah, BYU and Wasatch Academy basketball forward)

Drafted seventh round, 241st overall by Denver Broncos

Lohner is one of the more intriguing Day 3 selections from this year’s draft after he pursued football during his final collegiate season while also hooping it up for the Utes following two years each at BYU and Baylor.

Lohner’s matchup with Broncos coach Sean Payton makes the Denver selection especially interesting.

Payton helped turn former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham into a five-time Pro Bowler. Graham played basketball at Miami before joining football during a grad season in 2009, then he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and shined under Payton.

Now, the 6-foot-7 Lohner has the chance to be the next one to go from college basketball to a pro football career — a path that’s rare but has been successfully traversed most successfully by guys like Antonio Gates and Graham.

Lohner only caught four passes last year for Utah, though all of them went for touchdowns.

Even in limited action in football, which included working out at the Big 12 Pro Day, Payton saw enough in Lohner to want to bring him on board.

“You can see the basketball skill set, that’s easy, at a high level. Then you’re looking at a small amount of playing time and yet enough to where you’re watching them,” Payton said of Lohner, per NFL.com.

“I think the other thing that helped was watching him at the Big 12 Pro Day. There were just a few plays that you see movement skills and it’s a lot to work with. If it turns out like the last one did (Graham), then we’d be really excited.”

Utah Utes Spring Practice Day 1 in Salt Lake City, UT on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics | Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics

Undrafted free agent: Junior Tafuna

Former Utah and Bingham High defensive tackle

Signed as undrafted free agent by Houston Texans

There were several prognosticators who believed Tafuna could be a Day 3 selection, but he never heard his name called during the draft.

That might be a blessing in disguise, as he heads to a Houston team looking to build some younger depth at defensive tackle behind veteran Mario Edwards Jr. and Sheldon Rankins.

“The Texans signed Rankins in free agency, and re-signed Mario Edwards, so the need isn’t immediate. But Houston has wanted to get younger at defensive tackle for the past two years, and finding one in the draft will help,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote before the draft.

Houston used a seventh-round selection on former Rutgers defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton, but Tafuna was the team’s only UDFA addition at the position.

That should give Tafuna chances to stand out, and head coach DeMeco Ryans already commented on what he’s seen from the Utah talent after the team’s rookie minicamp.

“Yeah, the thing I saw with Tafuna is a really big, strong guy,” Ryans said, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “He’s very versatile. I like him in the run game and in the pass game. I think he does both. Young guy who can come in and add some depth to our interior defensive line.”

BYU Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) in a defensive stance during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate) | Tyler Tate, Associated Press

Undrafted free agent: Jakob Robinson

Former BYU, Utah State and Orem High defensive back

Signed as undrafted free agent by San Francisco 49ers

The 5-foot-11 Robinson wasn’t expected to be a draft pick, but he did agree to terms with the 49ers soon after the draft, per reports.

San Francisco used a third-round pick on another cornerback, Western Kentucky’s Upton Stout, but Robinson is the only other rookie corner the 49ers brought in during draft weekend.

One of San Francisco’s needs this offseason has been to add cornerback depth, while many are penciling in Stout as the team’s starting nickelback.

Pro Football Focus highlighted Robinson as the 49ers’ undrafted free agent “to watch” this offseason.

“Robinson earned a 65.0-plus PFF coverage grade in all but one of his four seasons at BYU, and he didn’t allow a passer rating above 100.0 in coverage in any of those campaigns,” PFF’s Ben Cooper wrote.

“In the Cougars’ bowl-game win over Colorado, he limited LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. to two catches for 3 yards. And Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, didn’t secure a catch when matched up with Robinson in BYU’s Week 7 win.”

Robinson will also share the field and be able to learn from another BYU legend, Fred Warner, who recently again became the highest paid linebacker in the NFL with a reported three-year, $63 million contract extension.