When newly appointed Utah Jazz executive Austin Ainge was introduced this past week, he announced that the Jazz would not be manipulating minutes or player availability and the like in order to increase lottery odds.

The rest of the NBA world took that to mean that the Jazz would be fielding a roster during the 2025-26 season that would not need to manipulate things in order to lose enough games for a high draft pick. In order to do that, the Jazz would need to make a few trades.

So, there have been some quiet rumblings around the league the last few days about the availability of Jazz players via trade.

Numerous league sources have indicated that they believe the Jazz are going to be active over the next several weeks. Many expect that the Jazz are willing to hear offers that would include draft picks in the 2025 draft as well as players on the Jazz’s current roster.

Obvious candidates for trade would be John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who are all on expiring deals as of the 2025-26 season, but league sources have said that they expect for conversations to include Walker Kessler (who is extension eligible) and Lauri Markkanen.

If the Jazz are serious about not wanting to massage the injury report or sit players for extended periods just to tank games, they will probably need to get rid of some of the above players, which is what executives around the league are banking on as the offseason heats up.

“You won’t see that this year.” — Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge on tanking

