Utah State’s quarterback room is set for the upcoming 2025 season, with Bryson Barnes, Jacob Conover, Anthony Garcia, CJ Tiller and Kaden Cox all on the roster.

What that room will look like in the future is more of a question, however, with Barnes and Conover about to exhaust their remaining eligibility.

The Aggies can always turn to the transfer portal — all of the team’s current QBs except for Cox made their way to Logan via the portal — but coach Bronco Mendenhall and company may have landed their quarterback of the future Sunday night.

In a post on Instagram, Mountain View High (Mesa, Arizona) quarterback Brady Goodman announced his commitment to Utah State.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals, Goodman has been an outstanding prep quarterback, albeit for a single season.

As a junior last season, Goodman completed nearly 65% of his pass attempts for over 3,000 yards and 43 touchdowns, with only four interceptions thrown. He also averaged 5.5 yards per carry while rushing for 435 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Goodman appears to be the dynamic dual-threat QB that Mendenhall prefers.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Goodman is a winner too. He led Mountain View to a 12-2 record and a berth in the 6A state championship game (6A is the highest classification in the state) last fall. He was widely recognized for his play, being named 6A offensive player of the year, among other honors.

Goodman’s junior campaign saw him make a tremendous leap from his sophomore season, when he threw for only 490 yards and five touchdowns. In one year, Goodman turned himself into one of the best QBs in Arizona, to which he credited offseason work between his sophomore and junior seasons.

“Throughout the offseason, the whole team has just been working hard together,” Goodman told AZ Preps 365’s Matt Araneta last fall. “Once we started our season, we were able to show all the work we put in, and just working through mistakes we made early in the season has really helped all of us.”

A multi-sport athlete — he also plays baseball — Goodman appears committed to football. He told Araneta that he had a goal of earning a football scholarship and he currently has offers from Utah State, North Texas and Northern Arizona.

“I think just always working hard in practice and the weight room can help me a ton to improve when I’m on the field,” Goodman told Araneta. “Adapting to what the defense is doing is also a huge way I can get to my goal of playing at the next level.”

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Goodman may not suit up for the Aggies for a while if he elects to serve a mission, but in a lot of ways he looks like the QB of the future for the Aggies.