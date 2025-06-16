Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks at a replay during the 22 Forever game scrimmage in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

A consensus top 10 prospect in the entire country in the Class of 2026 will take an official visit to the University of Utah.

On Monday afternoon, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that offensive tackle Felix Ojo of Lakeridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, will visit the Utes this weekend.

Listed by various recruiting websites as between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7 and between 275 and 280 pounds, Ojo is ranked as a top 10 prospect in the Class of 2026 by all of the major recruiting websites.

Ojo posted on social media June 2 that he had received a scholarship offer from Utah and wrote that it was his 50th offer.

All of the major recruiting websites consider the Texas Longhorns to be the leader for Ojo’s services, though getting an official visit so soon after offering him a scholarship is a sign that Utah has momentum in the situation.

Fawcett reported that Ojo has visited Texas, Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Florida, Ohio State and Michigan. It is not clear when Ojo might make a commitment decision.

If Ojo commits to Utah, he would become the first-ever 5-star prospect to commit to the Utes out of high school.

Two current Utah offensive linemen — Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu — are being widely discussed as potential first-round picks in next April’s 2026 NFL Draft.