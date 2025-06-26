Jimmer Fredette, the Sacramento Kings first round draft pick, the 10th overall, in the NBA draft, held Thursday, holds his jersey up as Kings President of Basketball Operations Geoff Petrie, looks on during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Satu

It’s a lucky number eight for Egor Demin.

Not only was the BYU star drafted No. 8 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in Wednesday’s NBA draft, but in doing so he became the eighth Cougars player ever to be taken in the draft’s first round.

Demin is BYU’s first NBA draft selection since 2011, the program’s 44th in history and just the fifth to be taken in the first 14 picks, also known as the lottery.

Here’s a look back at the BYU first rounders who came before him.

Jimmer Fredette — Drafted No. 10 in 2011 by Milwaukee (traded to Sacramento on draft night)

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Career NBA stats: Six seasons, five teams, 241 games, 6.0 points, 1.4 assists, 37.2% 3-point shooting.

Much has been said about Fredette’s lack of NBA success, as he struggled defensively and could never find the right offensive role.

However, the 2011 consensus national player of the year still managed to reach professional stardom in China, became an elite 3x3 player and remains a beloved basketball figure among Cougar fans and beyond.

Rafael Araujo — Drafted No. 8 in 2004 by Toronto

Utah Jazz center Rafael Araujo (55), of Brazil, drives around Phoenix Suns center Amare Stoudemire during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game Saturday, April 14, 2007, in Salt Lake City. | ASSOCIATED PRESS

Career NBA stats: Three seasons, two teams, 139 games, 2.8 points, 2.8 rebounds.

The Brazilian big man’s struggles across two seasons in Toronto resulted in him being traded — but not before the Raptors’ general manager was fired, partially due to his drafting of Araujo.

Araujo spent a year with the Jazz before leaving the NBA to play internationally, where he eventually found more success in his home country of Brazil.

Shawn Bradley — Drafted No. 2 in 1993 by Philadelphia

In this Nov. 22, 1997, file photo, Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Bradley (44) looks to pass as Milwaukee Bucks' Ervin Johnson (40) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at the Reunion Arena in Dallas. | AP

Career NBA stats: 12 seasons, three teams, 832 games, 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2,119 total blocks.

Though his scoring and rebounding were never as consistent as he would have liked, the one-time top prospect still enjoyed a respectable, lengthy career and currently ranks No. 15 on the NBA’s career blocked shots list.

In one of the more delightful coincidences in basketball history, the 7-foot-6 Bradley was drafted by the 76ers and subsequently issued the uniform number of 76.

Additionally, he starred alongside Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and Bugs Bunny in the 1996 classic “Space Jam,” arguably becoming his most iconic contribution to basketball.

Michael Smith — Drafted No. 13 in 1989 by Boston

Ravell Call, Deseret News Archives

Career NBA stats: Three seasons, two teams, 141 games, 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds.

Similar to Fredette, the explosive-scoring college sharpshooter never truly adjusted to NBA competition.

Smith spent two seasons on the Celtics bench, a year with the Clippers, some time in other professional leagues and eventually went into broadcasting.

Greg Kite — Drafted No. 21 in 1983 by Boston

Miami Heat forward Glen Rice (41) grabs the ball on the rebound beneath the Magic basket as Orland Magic center Greg Kite (34) tries to block the play during the first half on Oct. 26, 1990 in Miami. | ASSOCIATED PRESS

Career NBA stats: 12 seasons, seven teams, 680 games, 2.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, two championships.

Kite spent the majority of his decade-plus career as a backup big man, winning a pair of championship rings in Boston alongside his former BYU teammate Danny Ainge as part of some of the greatest teams in NBA history.

In addition to his time with the Celtics — where he reached the NBA Finals in four of five seasons — Kite played four years with the Orlando Magic, helping to mentor a young center by the name of Shaquille O’Neal.

Craig Raymond — Drafted No. 12 in 1967 by Philadelphia

Denver Rockets' Spencer Haywood drives around Los Angeles Stars Craig Raymond to go in for two points during their ABA Western Division final playoffs in Anaheim on May 5, 1970. | Associated Press

Career NBA/ABA stats: Five seasons, seven teams, 241 games, 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds.

A member of BYU’s 1966 NIT championship squad, Raymond played a season in the NBA before bolting for the rival ABA.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Stars midway through the 1969-70 campaign and helped spark the team on an improbable run to the ABA Finals.

Mel Hutchins — Drafted No. 2 in 1951 by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks (now the Atlanta Hawks)

Mel Hutchins is shown during his collegiate career at BYU. | BYU Photo

Career NBA stats: Seven seasons, three teams, 437 games, 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1952 Rookie of the Year and four-time NBA All-Star.

Only four jersey numbers have ever been retired by BYU men’s basketball. One of them belongs to Mel Hutchins.

Hutchins was one of the NBA’s early stars, making a BYU-best four All-Star teams, reaching the Finals twice and earning a reputation as an elite defensive player and rebounder. A knee injury ultimately forced him to retire after just seven seasons.