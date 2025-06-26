Egor Demin dons a cap as he walks on stage after being selected eighth by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.

Egor Demin was joined by his family and a BYU basketball trio on the biggest night of his career.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets drafted Demin with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Related How analysts have graded the Brooklyn Nets drafting Egor Demin

Who was with Egor Demin at the NBA draft?

Demin attended the draft in person at the Barclays Center with his parents, BYU head coach Kevin Young and former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Demin was also joined by his girlfriend — and BYU women’s basketball guard — Delaney Gibb.

When cameras panned to Demin after his name was called, Demin first hugged his mom before hugging Gibb, his dad, Hansen and Young.

Hansen took to X on Wednesday night following Demin’s selection.

“Still doesn’t feel real … Egor just got drafted to the NBA. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. He’s put in the work, stayed humble, and now it’s his moment,” Hansen wrote.

Who is Delaney Gibb?

Gibb also plays for BYU on its women’s basketball team.

In her freshman season, Gibb became the Cougars’ all-time freshman leader in points per game with 17.4, per BYU. She’s second all-time in points with 522.

She earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors 10 times last season and was named the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Prior to the NBA draft, Gibb spoke to BYUtv Sports Nation about Demin as a player and person.

“He’s obviously a great basketball player, but he’s an even better person, and so I really think wherever he goes, he’s going to be great. I may be biased. I may think he’s going to go higher than other people but honestly I’m just excited to see where he goes,” she said.

Up next for Gibb is the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, where she will play for Team Canada, according to BYU.

Gibb and Canada will face El Salvador in their first game of the tournament on Saturday.