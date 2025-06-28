Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong speaks with media at a press conference discussing the 2025 NHL Draft, at the Asher Adams Hotel in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Day 2 of the NHL draft Saturday saw six new Mammoth join Utah’s herd.

Drafted players — including fourth-overall pick Caleb Desnoyers, will be invited to join the Mammoth’s development camp in Park City, which begins on Sunday.

Practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday will be open to the public. They run from 9:45-11:45 a.m. and 12:15-2:15 p.m. both days.

Here’s a rundown of each player picked by Utah on Saturday:

Related Utah Mammoth select Caleb Desnoyers with 4th overall pick in NHL draft

Round 2, pick 46: Max Pšenička

Country: Czechia

Czechia Position: Defense

Defense Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 185 lbs.

185 lbs. 2024-25 team: Portland Winterhawks (WHL) & HC Plzeň (Extraliga)

Portland Winterhawks (WHL) & HC Plzeň (Extraliga) 2024-25 production (all leagues combined): 6G, 14A, 20P, 60 GP

The Mammoth typically use the bulk of their second-day picks on big, strong players. Pšenička fits that bill. He’s not the most gifted offensive player, but he told the media after being drafted that offense will be a particular focus of his next season.

“I’m so happy with Utah,” Pšenička said. “It’s a new team, so a lot of new players, new team, really good people there.”

The Mammoth were equally thrilled to get Pšenička.

“We loved his size. We liked he’s a right-hand defenseman. We like that he’s an athlete. I think that’s what we’re always hunting for,” said director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski.

Round 3, pick 78: Štěpán Hoch

Country: Czechia

Czechia Position: Center/Left wing

Center/Left wing Shoots: Left

Left Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 192 lbs.

192 lbs. 2024-25 team: HC Motor České Budějovice (Extraliga and Czech U20) & HC Stadion Litomerice (Czech second league)

HC Motor České Budějovice (Extraliga and Czech U20) & HC Stadion Litomerice (Czech second league) 2024-25 production (all leagues combined): 14G, 20A, 34P, 55 GP

Hoch is a big forward who plays both center and wing.

After talking to Utah’s two directors of amateur scouting, it seems that they fully expected him to be available with this pick, but they wanted him badly enough that they couldn’t wait for a subsequent round to get him.

Round 4, pick 110: Yegor Borikov

Country: Belarus

Belarus Position: Left wing/Right wing

Left wing/Right wing Shoots: Left

Left Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 181 lbs.

181 lbs. 2024-25 team: Dinamo Minsk (KHL)

Dinamo Minsk (KHL) 2024-25 production: 12G, 13A, 25P, 67GP

Young KHL players don’t typically get much playing time, which often impacts their stats in a negative way.

With that in mind, it’s impressive that Borikov managed close to half a point per game. Oh, and he did that in arguably the second-best hockey league in the world.

Round 5, pick 142: Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

Country: Russia

Russia Position: Goalie

Goalie Catches: Left

Left Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 185 lbs.

185 lbs. 2024-25 team: Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

Tolpar Ufa (MHL) 2024-25 production (all leagues combined): 2.99GAA, .908SV%, 40GP

Scouting goaltenders is much different than scouting other players — but you have to draft them periodically to keep your cupboards stocked.

The Mammoth didn’t take one in 2024, so there was a need for someone like Tkach-Tkachenko.

“He’s very raw, but there’s a lot of athleticism, he’s got a lot of passion,” said associate director of amateur scouting Ryan Jankowski.

“He’s a great young man. It’s just going to take some time for him to develop, but we feel he has the right mentality, the right mindset, the right attributes to develop into a goalie, potentially, down the road for us. Goaltenders are tricky because it takes them a long time (to develop) — a lot longer than the normal player — and they also go very fast on the board on draft day."

Round 6, pick 174: Ludvig Johnson

Country: Switzerland & Sweden

Switzerland & Sweden Position: Defense

Defense Shoots: Left

Left Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 181 lbs.

181 lbs. 2024-25 team: EV Zug (Swiss National League) & EV Zug (U20-Elit)

EV Zug (Swiss National League) & EV Zug (U20-Elit) 2024-25 production (all leagues combined): 8G, 19A, 27P, 45GP

Johnson is a dynamic offensive presence who can quarterback a power play with the best of ‘em.

Some experts say his defensive game needs work, which is likely why he didn’t get taken until the sixth round, but that can be learned — unlike offense.

Round 6, pick 182: Reko Alanko

Country: Finland

Finland Position: Defense

Defense Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 201 lbs.

201 lbs. 2024-25 team: Jokerit U18 & Jokerit U20 (SM Sarja)

Jokerit U18 & Jokerit U20 (SM Sarja) 2024-25 production (all leagues combined): 4G, 11A, 15P, 46GP

The Mammoth swapped their 2026 sixth-round pick with the Nashville Predators to select Alanko, a big Finnish defenseman with good offensive upside.

According to the Elite Prospects draft guide, he’s a capable puck-moving defenseman — something that’s hard to get anywhere but through the draft.