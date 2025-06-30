Texas State wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) yells with teammate Joey Hobert (10) after scoring a touchdown against North Texas during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Dallas.

The Pac-12 Conference has officially survived conference realignment.

On Monday, Texas State was announced as the conference’s ninth member — eighth football-sponsoring member — ensuring that the league will be a viable FBS conference going forward.

Texas State will officially be admitted to the conference on July 1, 2026, which now includes:

Boise State.

Colorado State,

Fresno State.

Gonzaga (all sports except football).

Oregon State.

San Diego State.

Texas State

Utah State.

Washington State.

The Bobcats will join the conference as a full member, participating in all conference sports.

What Texas State is saying?

Soon to be a former member of the Sun Belt Conference, Texas State is national research university with 40,000-plus students that is viewed as something of a rising program.

Under football coach G.J. Kinne, the Bobcats have been to back-to-back bowl games (winning both games) though in the College Football Playoff era the program is 27-61, which is the worst record in the Sun Belt over that time.

Texas State has shown considerable improvement recently, though, including consecutive years of record-breaking football attendance, including a 25% increase last season (2024 season).

Additionally, Texas State has been the top university in the Sun Belt in three of the last four seasons and this past academic year Bobcat teams won five conference championships.

Perhaps most important, investment in Texas State athletics (football especially) has been significant. The university recently finished a $37 million renovation of its football performance center. Since 2022, $149 million has been invested facilities and athletic infrastructure.

Potential is the focus when it comes to Texas State, which is located in San Marcos, between Austin and San Antonio.

“This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics,” Texas State president Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. “Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move—it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution.”

He added: “We are not joining the Pac-12 to simply participate; we are joining to compete, contribute and win championships. The Pac-12 has a proud and storied tradition of excellence and TXST is honored to be a foundational member university helping to write the next chapter.”

Said TXST athletic director Don Coryell: “Texas State is thrilled to enter a new era in college athletics as the newest member of the Pac-12 Conference. This milestone offers an incredible opportunity to elevate our programs, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence on a national stage. This historic moment belongs to our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans, alumni, and students, who we thank for making it possible.

“As the Pac-12’s flagship school in Texas, we proudly embrace the opportunity and responsibility that comes with it. We are grateful to Commissioner Teresa Gould, the Pac-12 leadership, and extend sincere thanks to the Sun Belt Conference for 12 years of partnership and growth. We look forward to tackling new challenges and reaching new heights as a foundational member of the new Pac-12.”

What the Pac-12 is saying?

It took awhile for the Pac-12 to expand after the additions of the five Mountain West schools and Gonzaga. The addition of Texas State is viewed as a real positive for the league, though, especially because of the investment TXST has proven willing to make in athletics.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. “It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind. Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats’ future trajectory continue to shine big and bright.”