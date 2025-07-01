Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The Utah Mammoth have signed veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt to a three-year deal worth $3.5 million annually.

Schmidt, 33, is not new to expansion franchises. He was an original member of the Vegas Golden Knights team that made it to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights lost that year — and he was no longer on the team when they won in 2023 — but he got his ring this year with the Florida Panthers.

He scored three goals and nine points in 23 playoff games en route to the Cup.

After leaving the Golden Knights, Schmidt struggled to find a permanent home. He played a season with the Vancouver Canucks before being traded for a third-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets, who eventually bought him out. He signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Panthers, which revived his status as a legitimate top-four defenseman.

Schmidt is widely regarded as one of the most jovial players in the league. Similar to Brandon Tanev, whom the Mammoth signed earlier in the day, he will bring a morale boost and veteran experience to Utah’s relatively young locker room.

He fits the Mammoth’s bill in terms of championship pedigree. He joins Mikhail Sergachev, Olli Määttä, Ian Cole and Kevin Stenlund as players who have won at the NHL level, while most of their other players have won championships at other levels.

Utah is now overloaded with defensemen, which likely isn’t a bad thing after suffering so many injuries to the back end last season. Their list of NHL blue liners includes:

Mikhail Sergachev (left)

Nate Schmidt (left)

Olli Määttä (left)

Ian Cole (left)

Dmitri Simashev (left)

Scott Perunovich (left)

John Marino (right)

Sean Durzi (right)

Maveric Lamoureux (right)

Nick DeSimone (right)

