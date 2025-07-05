Utah Utes assistant head coach and offensive line coach Jim Harding talks with white team players during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

With two potential NFL draft picks in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu and three graduating starter in Michael Mokofisi, Tanoa Togiai and Jaren Kump, Utah could have an entirely new front five come 2026.

Utah has players waiting in the wings, and will undoubtedly use the transfer portal to grab some offensive linemen, but restocking the room with high school commits is a big part of the Utes’ strategy this recruiting cycle.

Utah added four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot earlier this week and three-star offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce in June, and Saturday, received a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Moses Sparks.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Sparks had offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska, Houston and Arizona State before ultimately deciding to go with offensive line coach Jim Harding and the Utes.

Sparks, from V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 1 prospect in the state of New Mexico.

In addition to football, he also competed in the shot put for V. Sue Cleveland High, taking home the state title in the New Mexico 5A shot put with a throw of 16.44 meters.