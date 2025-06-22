Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches from the field during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Utah’s efforts from a busy recruiting weekend are paying off, as a third player in as many days committed to Kyle Whittingham’s program.

This time, offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce pledged his commitment to the Utes on social media.

Who is Rowdy Pearce?

Pearce stands 6-foot-3.5 and weighs 280 pounds. He hails from Midland, Texas, where he plays for Midland Christian High.

He is rated a three-star prospect with an 86 rating by 247 Sports and is rated the No. 94 interior offensive lineman nationally in the 2026 class and the No. 173 prospect from Texas.

He does not currently have a 247 Sports composite ranking.

Pearce was among a group of players taking an official visit to Utah this weekend, a group that included five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.

At the time of his commitment, Pearce held scholarship offers from 16 schools, according to 247 Sports, including a pair of other Power Four programs in Houston and Vanderbilt.

The Utes now have nine players committed to their 2026 class, and Pearce is the first offensive lineman.

All of Utah’s commits currently are rated as three-star prospects.

He joins quarterback Michael Johnson, edge rusher Preston Pitts, running back LaMarcus Bell, linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr., cornerback Major Hinchen, safety Carter Stewart and tight end Bear Fisher.