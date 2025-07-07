Utah quarterback Devon Dampier scrambles during the Utes' spring football scrimmage at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. On Monday, Dampier was named preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Devon Dampier is expected to do big things as Utah’s QB1.

Those expectations were reflected when the 2025 preseason All-Big 12 team was released Monday, as Dampier was named the league’s preseason newcomer of the year.

Dampier is one of three Utes to earn all-conference honors — offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu were named to the preseason all-conference team.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

So, too, were a pair of BYU players in wide receiver Chase Roberts and kicker Will Ferrin.

Dampier, a junior who transferred from New Mexico, takes over a Utah offense that struggled mightily last season, in large part due to injuries surrounding quarterback Cam Rising.

Dampier led the Mountain West Conference in total offense last year with 3,934 yards. That included 2,768 passing yards (to go with 12 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions), while the dual-threat QB also ran for 1,166 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

He earned first team All-Mountain West honors in 2024.

Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, who led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship last season, was named the league’s preseason offensive player of the year. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez earned preseason defensive player-of-the-year honors.

Fano, who has started 24 games for Utah on the offensive line over the past two seasons, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season from his right tackle position, while earning a handful of All-America citations.

Lomu, the Utes’ starting left tackle, was a 2024 Midseason Freshman All-American according to The Athletic and is one of five returning offensive line starters for Utah in 2025.

Ferrin was the Big 12’s co-special teams player of the year last season after leading the Big 12 in field goals — he made 24 in 2024, including 16 straight at one point.

Roberts led BYU in receiving last season, with 52 receptions for 854 yards and four touchdowns. He’s third among Big 12 returning receiving leaders heading into the 2025 season.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) warms up before a game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Provo, Utah. | AP

2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Offensive player of the year: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State, RS-So.

Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State, RS-So. Defensive player of the year: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech, Sr. Newcomer of the year: Devon Dampier, QB, Utah, Jr.

Preseason all-conference team offense

QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, RS-So.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, RS-So. RB: Bryson Washington, Baylor, RS-So.

Bryson Washington, Baylor, RS-So. RB: Jahiem White, West Virginia, Jr.

Jahiem White, West Virginia, Jr. FB/H-Back: Will Swanson, Kansas State, Sr.

Will Swanson, Kansas State, Sr. WR: Eric McAlister, TCU, Sr.

Eric McAlister, TCU, Sr. WR: Chase Roberts, BYU, RS-Sr.

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, RS-Jr.

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, RS-Jr. TE: Joe Royer, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.

Joe Royer, Cincinnati, RS-Sr. OL: Ben Coleman, Arizona State, Gr.

Ben Coleman, Arizona State, Gr. OL: Spencer Fano, Utah, Jr.

OL: Bryce Foster, Kansas, RS-Jr.

Bryce Foster, Kansas, RS-Jr. OL: Caleb Lomu, Utah, RS-So.

OL: Jordan Seaton, Colorado, So.

Jordan Seaton, Colorado, So. PK: Will Ferrin, BYU, RS-Sr.

PR/KR: Josh Cameron, Baylor, RS-Sr.

Preseason all-conference team defense