FRISCO, Texas — College football’s talking season began in earnest Tuesday morning as the Big 12’s media days got underway at the swanky practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys known as “The Star” some 30 minutes away from downtown Dallas.

After Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark delivered his annual State of the Conference address and answered a few questions, BYU coach Kalani Sitake was up next at the podium at Ford Center.

But Sitake wasn’t interested in talking about one of his star players, one that almost certainly won’t be suiting up for the Cougars this season. Asked about the situation surrounding redshirt senior Jake Retzlaff, who is transferring in the face of a seven-game suspension for violating the school’s honor code, Sitake demurred.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“First of all, I love Jake Retzlaff. We love Jake Retzlaff and appreciate all that he’s done for our program. I think it would be inappropriate for me to make a statement on his situation first. I think that is his right. I think it is a private matter that he can speak (about) for himself. I am going to give him the opportunity to do that.”

As of midday Tuesday, Retzlaff had not spoken publicly about his future and remained on BYU’s roster; however, sources close to his situation have confirmed to the Deseret News that he plans to transfer to a Power Four program, perhaps as soon as this week.

BYU receiver Chase Roberts also declined to talk about Retzlaff’s situation Tuesday morning, saying only that the players want to express their love and appreciation for all that the self-described “BY-Jew” did for the program in his two seasons in Provo.

Sitake was also asked about BYU’s honor code, which asks students to refrain from having premarital sex. Retzlaff acknowledged having consensual sex with a Salt Lake County woman who filed a civil lawsuit against him on May 21, alleging sexual assault and battery. A judge later dismissed the lawsuit after both sides filed a joint motion to dismiss the case.

“Our university is sponsored by and affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. So there is a level of expectation and a standard that we ask of our student-athletes and our students altogether, to live by,” Sitake said. “Every school has their standards. We have ours, too, our expectations.

“We have an academic expectation as well, so if young people don’t fit the academic criteria, they don’t get into school. So these are part of the things you have to be committed to. We expect our students to live according to what they signed up for.”

Retzlaff’s expected departure creates a sticky situation for the Cougars, who will now have to rely on a relatively inexperienced QB in 2025, either McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet or true freshman Bear Bachmeier.

Asked what the quarterback battle looks like right now, Sitake turned to a well-worn phrase about settling it on the field and playing the best guy. He did not say if any of three currently in Provo is in the lead.

“First of all, there is competition at every position. The one that gets the most attention is quarterback, on every program,” he said. “But everybody in our program has to be committed, and has to fight for their spot. And then you have to balance it out with loving each other and mentoring and taking care of each other. So that is a fine line.”

Related Who College Football 26 thinks will win the Big 12 this season

Sitake did hint that the best passer will get the job.

“If you are going to play at BYU you have to be able to throw the ball. So we have guys that can sling the ball. They all have different skillsets,” the coach said. “The fortunate part for me is I have a coaching staff that I was able to keep intact, and so there is always a knowledge of the offense from the guys who are there. We have incoming talent that I think will be really special for us.”

Obviously, he was alluding to Bachmeier, who went through spring camp with Stanford before heading out to BYU along with his brother, graduate transfer receiver Tiger Bachmeier.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have noticed BYU’s dilemma, dropping the Cougars’ projected wins total from 7.5 to 6.5. No Big 12 preseason media poll was done this year, for the first time, but suffice it to say the Cougars would have tumbled in that survey as well.

“We will figure it out. We will find out (how BYU will recover),” Sitake said. “It is my job as a head coach to make sure we are playing at our best. Did we do that last year? Not consistently enough for me. I got a lot of things to work on, and a lot of things that I have learned quite a bit from.

“I am going into my 10th year as a head coach. I would like to say I am older now, hopefully wiser,” he continued. “I do know one thing is that if we are going to make any improvements, it has got to start with me first. And then I think everybody can figure out how to get that much better themselves.”

The Cougars went 11-2 last year, with Retzlaff the starting QB in all 13 games.