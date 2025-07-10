AJ Dybantsa Jr., of Brockton, Mass., a top-rated high school basketball player who will play for BYU, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Boston.

Wherever AJ Dybantsa goes, he takes BYU with him. On Thursday, that included a trip to the mound at historic Fenway Park in Boston where Dybantsa tossed the ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox-Rays game.

Earlier in the day, on Boston’s “GetUp Crew” radio show, the Brockton, Massachusetts, product made sure the East Coast listeners understood why he chose the Cougars over offers from Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama.

“It was a lot of things, family atmosphere, we have an NBA coach, we have an NBA dietitian, an NBA strength coach, NBA analytics, it was kind of a no-brainer when it came down to that stuff,” Dybantsa said. “I needed a coach that was going to develop me and not sugarcoat a lot.”

On the heels of signing Dybantsa, Kevin Young, a former Suns assistant, marched the Cougars to the Sweet 16 during his first season in Provo. With the nation’s top recruit joining his roster, BYU is expected to go further.

“I’m just excited to play college basketball,” said Dybantsa when asked how he felt about being the projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft. “I want to play in March Madness and in the Big 12. I’m just focused on that.”

For Dybantsa, the unusual has become business as usual. He returns to Provo on Monday following a road swing that included signing an unprecedented deal with Fanatics that will carry over with him into the NBA.

With partnerships in place that include Red Bull, Nike, Fanatics and his NIL agreement with BYU, the humble 6-foot-9 Dybantsa is constantly on the move — but the travel is getting better.

“It was a headache until Red Bull started flying us first class,” he said. “I can sleep on the flights and lay down. It was a pain when I had to sit in economy and squeeze in. You have to get used to it. The ultimate goal is to be playing 42-plus away games. You just have to get used to it.”

Dybantsa told the radio show one of his biggest dreams has already come true. Growing up, he wanted to be able to attend college for free so his parents wouldn’t be burdened — mission accomplished.

As for pitching, Dybantsa’s ceremonial toss was a high lob that landed just behind home plate. With the throw he joined Kyle Van Noy, Colin Blair and the late Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as “first pitchers” with connections to Provo.

Van Noy threw his ball on July 23, 2021, as a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Blair won a contest that allowed the BYU student to throw the first pitch on Sept. 30, 2005. Elder Perry, a long-time businessman and church leader in the Boston area, threw his pitch on May 8, 2004.

