BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake and Utah Utes football head coach Kyle Whittingham talk before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Jeff Hansen calls it like he sees it and what the recruiting guru for 247Sports.com has watched over the last week has been eye-popping. When Adam Bywater, a prized linebacker from Salt Lake City, chose BYU over Utah on Monday night, he continued a hot streak that has the Cougars sizzling.

“There were four or five guys on the board that had decisions this past week, and BYU pulled off a clean sweep. They picked them all up,” Hansen told the “Y’s Guys” podcast this week. “Bywater wasn’t a layup for BYU. Utah went after him hard. BYU had to go win the battle and they did.”

With Bywater, BYU’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 21 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12 by 247Sports — the highest such ranking for the Cougars since there were rankings.

It also shouts the significant progress BYU has made after just two years as a power-conference program, and especially in recruiting battles against rival Utah, whose 2026 class is currently ranked No. 51.

“BYU is winning most of them. Just about every recruiting battle when BYU and Utah are going head-to-head, BYU is winning right now and I don’t know if that’s going to change in the immediate future,” Hansen said. “I think BYU has a lot of momentum. They have a very similar pitch in terms of development. I think BYU has a lot of advantages in terms of fan base and NIL.”

The Cougars aren’t beating the Utes in every case, but they are winning more than they have since BYU went independent in 2010 and Utah went to the Pac-12.

“Utah is going to get theirs, for sure. They are too good of a program not to,” said Hansen. “There are names on Utah’s recruiting list that BYU would love to have, but more often than not, this year for sure, and looking ahead, I think BYU is going to win a lot of those recruiting battles.”

Part of Kalani Sitake’s recruiting strategy hinges on the adage, “If at first you don’t succeed, try again.” Recruits that turn him down initially tend to give him and BYU a second look later down the line.

Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah), Hunter Clegg (Utah), Carsen Ryan (Utah), Tausili Akana (Texas), Andrew Gentry (Michigan), Bear and Tiger Bachmeier (Stanford) are just a few who gave Sitake a second chance and joined the program this offseason.

“The transfer portal was built for Kalani Sitake’s personality — support everybody, love everybody no matter what — that works out really well,” Hansen said. “Guys, they go to Texas or wherever and play for a year or two or have an injury and it’s easy for them to hit the portal and there is BYU and there is already a strong relationship that is ready-made. It’s not fake with Kalani and that’s what’s so special about it. That is his genuine personality, and it really pays off in the transfer portal.”

The Cougars report to fall camp July 29 with the upcoming season squarely in their sights, but caring for the commitments will still require Sitake’s attention.

“Everything happens in the summer and then an entire season is played before signing day,” Hansen said. “BYU’s to-do list will be to keep these players committed up until they sign in December or February. To keep the high-profile guys, you have to perform well on the field.”

Among BYU’s high-profile commitments are five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons and four-stars Brock Harris (tight end) and Bott Mulitalo (offensive line). Hansen expects several three-star recruits to be upgraded to four-stars in the coming months.

“The class of 2026 is unique for BYU. There is a ton of LDS talent and maybe the best in-state class I’ve seen in my 12 years of recruiting,” Hansen said. “Going forward, 2026 is going to prove to be an anomaly. I don’t think there is going to be five, six or seven four-star and up type guys inside BYU’s natural recruiting footprint in every class. I don’t expect BYU to constantly be this top-20 recruiting team, but I think there is going to be players who want to come to BYU to play with guys like this, so I expect a lot of success going forward.”

