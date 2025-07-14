Brigham Young University students unfurl a flag before the home opener of the BYU Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Another Bywater is headed to BYU.

Olympus High linebacker Adam Bywater has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday via social media.

Bywater is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, owning an overall player grade of 86 as the No. 20-ranked recruit in Utah.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

He chose BYU over competing offers from Boise State, Arizona State, Utah and a number of other programs.

Listed as 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Bywater recorded 80 total tackles — six for loss — and four pass breakups as a junior for Olympus last season.

Bywater’s older brother, Ben, played at BYU from 2019-23 before a shoulder injury forced him to medically retire from football last summer. The former team captain averaged 100 tackles per season between 2021-22 and was the defensive MVP of the 2022 New Mexico Bowl.

What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like