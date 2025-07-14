Another Bywater is headed to BYU.
Olympus High linebacker Adam Bywater has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday via social media.
Bywater is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, owning an overall player grade of 86 as the No. 20-ranked recruit in Utah.
He chose BYU over competing offers from Boise State, Arizona State, Utah and a number of other programs.
Listed as 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Bywater recorded 80 total tackles — six for loss — and four pass breakups as a junior for Olympus last season.
Bywater’s older brother, Ben, played at BYU from 2019-23 before a shoulder injury forced him to medically retire from football last summer. The former team captain averaged 100 tackles per season between 2021-22 and was the defensive MVP of the 2022 New Mexico Bowl.
What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like
- Ryder Lyons, quarterback (Folsom, California).
- Brock Harris, tight end (St. George, Utah).
- Bott Mulitalo, offensive line (American Fork, Utah).
- Kaue Akana, athlete (Orem, Utah).
- Jax Tanner, offensive line (Meridian, Idaho).
- Terrance Saryon, wide receiver (Vancouver, Washington).
- Braxton Lindsey, linebacker (Rogers, Arkansas).
- Jaxson Gates, cornerback (La Verne, California).
- PJ Takitaki, edge (Lehi, Utah).
- Lopeti Moala, defensive line (Orem, Utah).
- Ty Goettsche, tight end (Englewood, Colorado).
- Legend Glasker, wide receiver (Lehi, Utah).
- Matthew Mason, safety (Las Vegas, Nevada).
- Nehemiah Kolone, defensive line (Stillwater, Oklahoma).
- Sefanaia Alatini, athlete (Mountain View, California).
- Antonio Johnson, cornerback (Fort Worth, Texas).
- Parker Ord, tight end (Frisco, Texas).
- Adam Bywater, linebacker (Salt Lake City, Utah).
- Justice Brathwaite, cornerback (Gilbert, Arizona).
- Kaneal Sweetwyne, quarterback (Lehi, Utah).
- Graham Livingston, wide receiver (Millville, Utah).