BYU assistant coach Sione Po'uha instructs players during a practice before the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

BYU just picked up a commitment out of the backyard of another Big 12 school.

3-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Kolone has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday via social media.

Kolone hails from Stillwater, Oklahoma, playing his high school ball less than a mile away from Oklahoma State’s campus.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Over the past two seasons at Stillwater High, Kolone has recorded 99 total tackles — 14 for loss — and five sacks in 21 games.

Based on 247 Sports composite score, the 6-foot-4, 255 pound Kolone is ranked as the No. 19 prospect from Oklahoma and the No. 104 defensive lineman in the country.

He chose BYU over other offers from Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas State, among a number of other programs.

What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like