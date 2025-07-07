BYU players huddle around head coach Kalani Sitake after a scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024.

Another highly-touted prospect is joining BYU’s 2026 recruiting class.

Linebacker Braxton Lindsey has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday.

Lindsey holds a 0.8846 composite rating from 247 Sports, ranking as a high 3-star prospect, the No. 7 overall recruit out of Arkansas and the No. 35 linebacker nationally.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound native of Rogers, Arkansas chose the Cougars over a number of other notable programs, including SEC schools Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

As a junior this past season at Rogers High, Lindsey recorded nine sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and forced two fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, he caught 62 passes for 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns.

