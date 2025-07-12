BYU's offensive line lines up for a snap during practice March 21, 2025, in Provo.

BYU has added another major offensive line prospect to its 2026 recruiting class.

Jax Tanner — Idaho’s 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year — has committed to the Cougars, it was announced Saturday via social media.

Tanner is rated as a high 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, holding an overall player rating of 89 as the No. 2-ranked recruit in Idaho. He chose BYU over competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee and a number of other Power 4 programs.

As a junior last season at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, the 6-foot-4, 275 pound Tanner recorded 118 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a single sack.

Tanner joins 4-star Lone Peak High School product Bott Mulitalo as BYU’s premier offensive line commits of the current cycle.

