BYU's offensive lines up for a snap during practice March 21, 2025, in Provo.
BYU's offensive line lines up for a snap during practice March 21, 2025, in Provo. Rebeca Fuentes/BYU
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

BYU has added another major offensive line prospect to its 2026 recruiting class.

Jax Tanner — Idaho’s 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year — has committed to the Cougars, it was announced Saturday via social media.

Tanner is rated as a high 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, holding an overall player rating of 89 as the No. 2-ranked recruit in Idaho. He chose BYU over competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee and a number of other Power 4 programs.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Buy Now

As a junior last season at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, the 6-foot-4, 275 pound Tanner recorded 118 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a single sack.

View Comments

Tanner joins 4-star Lone Peak High School product Bott Mulitalo as BYU’s premier offensive line commits of the current cycle.

What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.