BYU has added another major offensive line prospect to its 2026 recruiting class.
Jax Tanner — Idaho’s 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year — has committed to the Cougars, it was announced Saturday via social media.
Tanner is rated as a high 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, holding an overall player rating of 89 as the No. 2-ranked recruit in Idaho. He chose BYU over competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee and a number of other Power 4 programs.
As a junior last season at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, the 6-foot-4, 275 pound Tanner recorded 118 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a single sack.
Tanner joins 4-star Lone Peak High School product Bott Mulitalo as BYU’s premier offensive line commits of the current cycle.
What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like
- Ryder Lyons, quarterback (Folsom, California).
- Brock Harris, tight end (St. George, Utah).
- Bott Mulitalo, offensive line (American Fork, Utah).
- Kaue Akana, athlete (Orem, Utah).
- Jax Tanner, offensive line (Meridian, Idaho).
- Terrance Saryon, wide receiver (Vancouver, Washington).
- Braxton Lindsey, linebacker (Rogers, Arkansas).
- Jaxson Gates, cornerback (La Verne, California).
- PJ Takitaki, edge (Lehi, Utah).
- Lopeti Moala, defensive line (Orem, Utah).
- Ty Goettsche, tight end (Englewood, Colorado).
- Legend Glasker, wide receiver (Lehi, Utah).
- Matthew Mason, safety (Las Vegas, Nevada).
- Nehemiah Kolone, defensive line (Stillwater, Oklahoma).
- Sefanaia Alatini, athlete (Mountain View, California).
- Antonio Johnson, cornerback (Fort Worth, Texas).
- Parker Ord, tight end (Frisco, Texas).
- Justice Brathwaite, cornerback (Gilbert, Arizona).
- Kaneal Sweetwyne, quarterback (Lehi, Utah).
- Graham Livingston, wide receiver (Millville, Utah).