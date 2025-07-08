BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford talks as he walks off the field after the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields of the Student Athlete Building on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Los Angeles area 3-star cornerback Jaxson Gates has committed to the Cougars, he announced via social media Tuesday.

Gates had previously pledged to Syracuse but decommitted from the school following his official visit to BYU in June. He chose the Cougars over other offers including Michigan State and Utah, and will arrive in Provo as one of the most highly-touted recruits at his position in program history.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound Gates holds an overall player rating of 88 from 247 Sports to rank as the No. 50 prospect in California and No. 48 cornerback nationally.

In his junior season at Damien High School, Gates recorded 30 tackles with six passes defended. In track and field, he ran a 10.72-second 100 meter dash this past March.

