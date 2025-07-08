Los Angeles area 3-star cornerback Jaxson Gates has committed to the Cougars, he announced via social media Tuesday.
Gates had previously pledged to Syracuse but decommitted from the school following his official visit to BYU in June. He chose the Cougars over other offers including Michigan State and Utah, and will arrive in Provo as one of the most highly-touted recruits at his position in program history.
The 6-foot-1, 170 pound Gates holds an overall player rating of 88 from 247 Sports to rank as the No. 50 prospect in California and No. 48 cornerback nationally.
In his junior season at Damien High School, Gates recorded 30 tackles with six passes defended. In track and field, he ran a 10.72-second 100 meter dash this past March.
What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like
- Ryder Lyons, quarterback (Folsom, California).
- Brock Harris, tight end (St. George, Utah).
- Bott Mulitalo, offensive line (American Fork, Utah).
- Kaue Akana, athlete (Orem, Utah).
- Terrance Saryon, wide receiver (Vancouver, Washington).
- Braxton Lindsey, linebacker (Rogers, Arkansas).
- Jaxson Gates, cornerback (La Verne, California).
- PJ Takitaki, edge (Lehi, Utah).
- Lopeti Moala, defensive line (Orem, Utah).
- Ty Goettsche, tight end (Englewood, Colorado).
- Legend Glasker, wide receiver (Lehi, Utah).
- Matthew Mason, safety (Las Vegas, Nevada).
- Nehemiah Kolone, defensive line (Stillwater, Oklahoma).
- Sefanaia Alatini, athlete (Mountain View, California).
- Antonio Johnson, cornerback (Fort Worth, Texas).
- Parker Ord, tight end (Frisco, Texas).
- Justice Brathwaite, cornerback (Gilbert, Arizona).
- Kaneal Sweetwyne, quarterback (Lehi, Utah).
- Graham Livingston, wide receiver (Millville, Utah).