Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass during game against Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Editor’s note: Seventh in a series previewing each team in the Big 12 in 2025.

Unlike its basketball program, successes have been few and far between for the Kansas Jayhawks’ football program.

Kansas has achieved over 10 wins three times in program history (2007, 1995 and 1905) and has spent the vast majority of time at or below .500.

So when Lance Leipold showed up and took a program that hadn’t been to a bowl game since 2008 and had them bowling by 2022, there was fresh excitement in Lawrence

After a 9-4 showing in 2023 that ended with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl win — the program’s most successful season since 2007 — Kansas rewarded Leipold with a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12 at the time.

Combined with a total renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium — the Jayhawks played at the stadiums of Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 — there was real momentum behind Kansas football for the first time in nearly two decades.

Kansas was picked No. 4 in the 2024 Big 12 preseason poll.

It all came crashing down soon, however, as Kansas went on a five-game losing streak after a tune-up game in Week 1, effectively putting it out of Big 12 contention before the month of October was through.

“We just didn’t play our best, when our best was needed. We didn’t close our football games. We had opportunities to,” Leipold said.

That said, it was a November to remember — aside from a 45-17 drubbing at the hands of Baylor in the season finale.

The Jayhawks upset three ranked teams and had a monumental impact on the Big 12 title race, defeating No. 17 Iowa State, No. 6 BYU and No. 16 Colorado. The 17-13 win in Provo — marked by a red-zone stand at the end of the game — gave the Cougars their first loss of the season.

“We continued to work hard and again our locker room did a great job,” Leipold said. “Our leaders did a great job of sticking together and working hard and I think we found out that once we were able to turn the corner and flip the switch, so to speak, our confidence grew and we became the team that we thought we could have been all the way.”

The November run gave Kansas some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

What to expect from the Jayhawks in 2025?

Kansas is hampered by the return of only six returning starters across both sides of the ball, but one of those starters is quarterback Jalon Daniels, who had a good November en route to 2,454 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season.

“The thing I love about Jalon Daniels is he’s the same person he was four years ago. He’s humble. He’s hardworking,” Leipold said. “You know it’s been an interesting road for Jalon and the Jayhawks. When we see Jalon playing his best, I think there’s not many better, that’s for sure.”

He’ll need to cut down on the turnovers and bump up his completion percentage, but having an experienced quarterback returning will be key for the Jayhawks as they break a number of new transfers in.

In the backfield, the Jayhawks lose running back Devin Neal, who rushed for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns. Replacing him will be Daniel Hishaw Jr., who rushed for 376 yards and three scores in a “B” role behind Neal. Kansas is hoping that Hishaw Jr. will fill the hole that Neal is leaving.

“He’s got a great combination of speed and power. He’s a physical back. He has good hands. He’s good in pass protection,” Leipold said.

Kansas does have two of its five offensive linemen returning in center Bryce Foster and guard Kobe Baynes, but will need to break in some new faces.

As far as options for Daniels to throw to, it’s pretty much all new faces.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (four receptions for 82 yards at Alabama in 2024), Bryson Canty (43 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns at Columbia) and Cam Pickett (49 receptions for 528 yards and two touchdowns) figure to be the main receivers for Daniels.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players during game against Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. | AP

Tight end DeShawn Hanika transferred from Iowa State in 2024, but suffered an injury during spring camp that kept him out of the season. He’s now ready to make his KU debut.

Orchestrating the offense will be Jim Zebrowski, who previously was co-offensive coordinator with former BYU OC Jeff Grimes.

On defense, it’s a similar story.

D.K. McDonald, who was co-defensive coordinator last season, steps into sole possession of the role.

Kansas should be strong up front with starting defensive end Dean Miller (32 tackles, six sacks) and defensive tackle D.J. Withers (21 tackles, three sacks) back, plus defensive tackle Tommy Dunn Jr. (16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, forced fumble).

Behind them is another sea of new faces.

Kansas’ linebacker unit and secondary are full of transfers, including South Carolina linebacker Bangally Kamara, Alabama cornerback Jahlil Hurley and Oklahoma State safety Lyrik Rawls.

How well the defense — and offense — mesh with the amount of transfers could be the key for Kansas this season.

2024 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big 12)

Utah ties

DJ Graham II, former Utah State CB

Devin Dye, former Utah State S

