New Orleans Saints tight end Dallin Holker (85) runs onto the field during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

Dallin Holker announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the game of football.

The former Lehi High, BYU and Colorado State star tight end, who spent his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints, made the announcement on social media Tuesday, the same day the Saints reported to training camp for the 2025 season.

“I can’t thank God enough for the opportunity to live out my dream. I’m incredibly grateful for my amazing wife and family — your love and support have meant everything throughout this journey,” Holker said in a statement shared on X.

“After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family and representatives, I’ve decided to retire from football.”

“I want to thank the New Orleans Saints, Colorado State, BYU and Lehi High School for believing in me and giving me the chance to chase a dream I’ve had since I was a kid.”

The 25-year-old Holker played in 12 games with two starts as a rookie in New Orleans after signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He finished the 2024 season with three receptions for 21 yards.

Holker was a standout at the high school level, finishing his time at Lehi with 202 receptions for 3,061 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was named the 2017 Deseret News 5A MVP.

He signed with BYU as a three-star tight end prospect and played for the Cougars for three seasons from 2018 to 2022, with a two-year church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in between. He left on his mission following his freshman year at BYU.

Holker ended up with 42 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Provo.

He ended up transferring to Colorado State, which helped Holker land on the NFL radar.

In his one season playing for the Rams, Holker was a unanimous second-team All-American after finishing the 2023 season with 64 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns.

“Over the past 15 years, football has given me unforgettable memories and lifelong relationships with teammates and coaches — things I’ll always hold close,” Holker said on X.

“Football will always be a part of me, but I’m excited to see what this next chapter holds.”