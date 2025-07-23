Scottie Scheffler of the United States holds the Claret Jug trophy as his son Bennett stands on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Following Scottie Scheffler’s Open Championship win on Sunday, Nike released an ad featuring Scheffler and his son, Bennett.

The first of the side-by-side ads reads “You’ve already won” over a photo of Scheffler and his son on the golf course, while the second ad says “But another major never hurt.”

Days before his win, Scheffler turned heads when he said that golf “is not a fulfilling life” and emphasized his prioritization of his family, as the Deseret News reported.

“I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf. But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. ... I would much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer,” he said.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States, celebrates with his wife Meredith and son Bennett on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Social media reactions to Nike’s Scottie Scheffler ad

Several social media users praised Nike’s shift to family-centric advertising.

Others noted Nike’s treatment of its pregnant athletes, like Allyson Felix, who wrote in a 2019 New York Times piece that Nike “wanted to pay me 70 percent less than before” in her contract renewal negotiations after her first pregnancy.

Here are some of the notable social media reactions.