Eager spectators in the Chad Daybell murder trial packed the court Monday fuller than it has been in the six weeks of trial so far, spilling into the hallways where they sit playing the livestream of the testimony on their phones, all in anticipation of what Daybell’s children would say.

The defense began presenting its case with its first witness, Chad Daybell’s daughter, Emma Murray. She and her mother, Tammy Daybell, worked together at the same elementary school, and she lived nearby.

Murray testified that her mother's health had been declining in the last year or so, that she was noticeably more tired, going to bed before dinner on some nights. She spoke of her mother's anemia and claimed that even carrying grocery bags left bruises on her mother's arms.

Tammy Daybell was an extremely private person, Murray said, and never spoke of her health with others.

Chad Daybell is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his wife. Previous witnesses have testified that Tammy Daybell, 49, appeared healthy in the weeks before her death. He is also charged with killing his new wife Lori Vallow Daybell’s children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — as well as conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of each of the three victims, grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

KSL.com is streaming the trial each day:

The testimony covered a wide range of topics Monday, peppered by objections from state prosecutors.

Murray described her father's religious views as "fundamental," many of which are not typical of Latter-day Saint beliefs. On one occasion, Murray described her father exorcising "a being" inside of her that was causing her anxiety. "I felt like there was an actual person trying to control me," she said.

Defense attorney John Prior asked Murray at length about Tammy Daybell's fitness. Murray said her mom would shake her arm to get more steps on her Fitbit because she was in a competition with her family to win fitness challenges. Prosecutors earlier in the trial used data from her Fitbit to show her activity was above average until she died.

She also testified that her mother regularly ascribed "death percentages" to people, as did her father.

The defense asked about Murray's ability to access the family's computers, as searches for "ssw wind" and "what is the definition of ssw direction" were made on Chad Daybell's account the day Tylee was last seen alive, used to suggest Chad Daybell was planning to burn the child's body the next day.

Murray said she made the internet search for what the wind direction was on Sept. 8, 2019, at her parent’s home. “I was trying to be an amateur meteorologist. ... It was common just to jump on the computer, there wasn’t any login or anything,” she said.

Concerning the increase in Tammy Daybell's life insurance policy before her death, Murray testified that the Ballard Insurance Group encouraged teachers at the women's school to increase their life insurance. Murray said they both did so without telling or consulting their husbands.

On the morning of Tammy Daybell's death, Murray said she went to the house before 7 a.m. and said her father "was more distressed than I've ever seen him in my entire life." Murray testified that she was the one who refused an autopsy for her mother, saying her father never expressed an opinion.

"I don't think autopsies should be done on anyone," she said.

Over the past six weeks, 17 jurors, including five alternates, have listened as individuals close to Chad and Lori Daybell, and officers, have testified about their experiences. The prosecution’s final witness, FBI agent Doug Hart, testified Thursday about Lori and Chad Daybell’s texts, which he said mentioned a “perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children.”

The case gripped the nation as police were searching for the two missing children for over six months while Chad Daybell and his new wife Lori Daybell were living in Hawaii.

Lori Daybell was found guilty of her role in a trial last year, and was given five sentences of life in prison without parole. If he is found guilty, Chad Daybell could be given the death penalty.

This story will be updated.