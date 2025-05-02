Rescue workers arrive to the scene after a deadly collision between a pickup truck and tour van near Henrys Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Roger Merrill via Associated Press
Seven people were killed in a vehicle crash that occurred late Thursday in eastern Idaho near Yellowstone National Park.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash, which had multiple fatalities and happened Thursday evening on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake. The incident occurred about 16 miles west of Yellowstone.

According to official reports, state troopers responded to the collision at approximately 7:15 p.m. The crash involved a Mercedes passenger van and a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

There were 14 people in the van and the driver was the only person in the pickup.

Six individuals in the van and the driver of the truck died as a result of the crash, according to Idaho State Police. The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The passenger van was operating as a tour vehicle.

After the crash, U.S. Highway 20 was fully closed for almost seven hours as first responders and the Idaho Transportation Department managed the scene and cleared the roadway. The road has since been opened to regular traffic.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, per Idaho State Police.

