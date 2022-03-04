Travel
Salt Lake City airport adds new airline service for the first time in 8 years. Here’s where they’re flying
Spirit Airlines will begin service to and from Salt Lake City International Airport beginning May 26, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Initial service will consist of two daily flights to Las Vegas, and daily flights to Los Angeles and Orlando.
Could 5G become a major problem for airlines?
Another wintry bout of weather is poised to hit portions of Utah Wednesday into Friday, delivering up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains of northern Utah. This means potentially treacherous travel in which officials are recommending caution, and chains for those high elevation areas.
A wave of COVID-19 induced cancellations and delays has upended travel plans for thousands.
A trip to Disneyland for the holidays broke my brain. But then I realized there was something more.
Travel is back to pre-pandemic levels as millions of Americans gear up to catch a flight or hit the road.
Disneyland has a new Sip and Savor Pass for the holidays.
Getting back out into the world will also be a more expensive endeavor this year, thanks in part to rising fuel costs.
If you are ready to explore again, then here are 25 adventures for you
Two major storms could hit the U.S. over Thanksgiving week, bringing holiday travel to a pause.
United Airlines said it will stop flying to 11 US cities for the foreseeable future.
Salt Lake City International Airport ranks 8th nationally for gun confiscations.
Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the weekend for two reasons — weather and air traffic issues.
Skytrax, a review body, has picked the best airline in the world right now.
While the Salt Lake City International Airport has come online more in the past year as people return to the skies — nearly tripling the number of average passengers walking through its concourses daily since its first week — there’s plenty of evidence that the new airport isn’t complete.
A Salt Lake passenger made headlines for screaming at flight attendants.
The pandemic changed international travel — and our passports. Have we thought enough about that little booklet that makes travel (im)possible?
The CDC has added 16 destinations to the countries that have the highest COVID-19 travel risk right now.
Three major U.S. airlines said they would not require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.
The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. So should you cancel your travel plans?
The FAA found that alcohol often leads to unruliness on flights, a major problem during the pandemic.
Delta Airlines doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for travelers yet.
What are the new travel restrictions? Who is required to vaccinate? Here’s what we know right now about these developing policies.
What happened on the Frontier Airlines flight?
Jeff Bezos made a journey to space, just as he always planned to do.
Jeff Bezos will soon fly to space. Here’s what we know.
Yes, there’s a pool with a sunken city inside
The story of this sandcastle is filled with surprises.
Maps are not neutral. They affect the way we see the world around us.
Staying in the clouds is staying in style.
Depending on where you want to visit, it can be daunting to figure out whether it’s safe and what precautions and requirements are needed before you go.
Italy was a tourist hub before the pandemic stopped everyone. Now, the country wants to reopen while avoiding over-tourism.
American Airlines canceled flights just days after Southwest Airlines did the same — but for a different reason.
The EU will begin lifting all restriction on U.S. travelers. So, where will you go first?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new travel recommendations for international countries.
Come for the free vaccines, stay for the scenic landscapes.
Arches National Park, even after the Memorial Day weekend, was having to turn single vehicle visitors away because it was so full. The national parks and monuments in Utah are seeing huge crowds. Why?
Taking a flight this weekend? The U.S. government has a warning for you.
United Airlines is trying to get passengers to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests airlines and cruise ships may require vaccination proof.
Here’s everything you need to know about the possibility of traveling to Europe this summer. Vaccinated Americans qualify for entry.
TSA is reminding passengers to keep their firearms out of their carry-on luggage
Nepal recently reopened Mount Everest to tourists and a COVID-19 case was discovered.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to consider how to better meet the needs of residents in the West who face difficulties in obtaining passports as the Bureau of Consular Affairs works to bring services back to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Planning a trip to the Aloha State any time soon means quite a bit of work. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do to make your vacation headache-free.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests closing down middle seats can reduce COVID-19 risk.