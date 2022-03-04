Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah
Salt Lake City airport adds new airline service for the first time in 8 years. Here’s where they’re flying
Spirit Airlines will begin service to and from Salt Lake City International Airport beginning May 26, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Initial service will consist of two daily flights to Las Vegas, and daily flights to Los Angeles and Orlando.
By Carter Williams
Jan 25, 2022 2:46 p.m. MST
Why 5G could lead to ‘catastrophic’ disruption for airline flights
Could 5G become a major problem for airlines?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 18, 2022 12 p.m. MST
A motorist tries to make their way down an unplowed street after a snowstorm in Cottonwood Heights on Dec. 15, 2021. As yet another storm is poised to roll through Utah Wednesday into Friday, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City says motorists traveling in mountainous areas should carry chains with them at all times, be prepared with an emergency kit and keep a distance behind snow plows while they clear roadways.
Utah
Chains, shovels and snowplows — more storms headed to Utah
Another wintry bout of weather is poised to hit portions of Utah Wednesday into Friday, delivering up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains of northern Utah. This means potentially treacherous travel in which officials are recommending caution, and chains for those high elevation areas.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Dec 29, 2021 2:55 p.m. MST
People walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Utah
COVID-19 and weather canceled thousands of flights — including out of Salt Lake City
A wave of COVID-19 induced cancellations and delays has upended travel plans for thousands.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 27, 2021 1:59 p.m. MST
Christmas is back at Disneyland. Here’s what to expect
A trip to Disneyland for the holidays broke my brain. But then I realized there was something more.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 21, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Holiday travel: What to expect
Travel is back to pre-pandemic levels as millions of Americans gear up to catch a flight or hit the road.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 21, 2021 4:08 p.m. MST
Going back to Disneyland? Here are the latest food options
Disneyland has a new Sip and Savor Pass for the holidays.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 24, 2021 11:15 p.m. MST
What to know about air and road travel for Thanksgiving
Getting back out into the world will also be a more expensive endeavor this year, thanks in part to rising fuel costs.
By Art Raymond
Nov 23, 2021 2:14 p.m. MST
Planning a vacation? Here are the top destinations for 2022
If you are ready to explore again, then here are 25 adventures for you
By Gitanjali Poonia
Nov 18, 2021 5 p.m. MST
These storms will slow holiday travel for Thanksgiving. Here’s what to expect
Two major storms could hit the U.S. over Thanksgiving week, bringing holiday travel to a pause.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 18, 2021 3:15 p.m. MST
United Airlines will stop flying to these 11 cities
United Airlines said it will stop flying to 11 US cities for the foreseeable future.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 10, 2021 5 a.m. MST
Utah
Will new TRAX station fix unprecedented problem at Salt Lake City International Airport?
By Carter Williams
Oct 26, 2021 11:07 a.m. MDT
Items confiscated at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
U.S. & World
Have gun, will travel. Americans trying to pack heat on airplanes in record numbers
Salt Lake City International Airport ranks 8th nationally for gun confiscations.
By Dennis Romboy
Oct 14, 2021 11:12 a.m. MDT
Why Southwest canceled your flight and 2,000 others
Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the weekend for two reasons — weather and air traffic issues.
By Herb Scribner
Oct 11, 2021 9:45 a.m. MDT
These are the 10 best airlines in the world
Skytrax, a review body, has picked the best airline in the world right now.
By Herb Scribner
Sept 29, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
Utah
New Salt Lake City airport turns 1 but is still growing. Here’s when the construction will end
While the Salt Lake City International Airport has come online more in the past year as people return to the skies — nearly tripling the number of average passengers walking through its concourses daily since its first week — there’s plenty of evidence that the new airport isn’t complete.
By Carter Williams
Sept 16, 2021 11:58 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake City-bound passenger growls like a dog and goes on a rant on a recent flight
A Salt Lake passenger made headlines for screaming at flight attendants.
By Herb Scribner
Sept 7, 2021 10:09 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why passports have been — and always will be — controversial
The pandemic changed international travel — and our passports. Have we thought enough about that little booklet that makes travel (im)possible?
By Aspen Pflughoeft
Sept 1, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
These 16 destinations are on the COVID-19 travel risk list
The CDC has added 16 destinations to the countries that have the highest COVID-19 travel risk right now.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 13, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
These 3 major airlines will not require vaccinations
Three major U.S. airlines said they would not require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 11, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Coronavirus
Has the delta variant put your travel plans at risk?
The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. So should you cancel your travel plans?
By Herb Scribner
Aug 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The FAA wants airports to stop selling alcohol to go. Here’s why
The FAA found that alcohol often leads to unruliness on flights, a major problem during the pandemic.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 6, 2021 3:30 p.m. MDT
Do you need to be vaccinated to fly on Delta?
Delta Airlines doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for travelers yet.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 6, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
Travel
In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required — but they may be required for foreigners to enter
What are the new travel restrictions? Who is required to vaccinate? Here’s what we know right now about these developing policies.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
Aug 5, 2021 10:16 a.m. MDT
This Frontier Airlines passenger was taped to his seat after assaulting the crew
What happened on the Frontier Airlines flight?
By Herb Scribner
Aug 4, 2021 10:30 a.m. MDT
Yep, Jeff Bezos went to space. Here’s the video
Jeff Bezos made a journey to space, just as he always planned to do.
By Herb Scribner
July 20, 2021 10:20 a.m. MDT
When is Jeff Bezos flying to space? Here’s what you need to know
Jeff Bezos will soon fly to space. Here’s what we know.
By Herb Scribner
July 19, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The world’s largest pool has an underwater city for divers to explore
Yes, there’s a pool with a sunken city inside
By Aspen Pflughoeft
July 10, 2021 5:44 p.m. MDT
Travel
The world’s largest sandcastle was just unveiled, and you’ll never guess where
The story of this sandcastle is filled with surprises.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
July 9, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The world probably doesn’t look like you think it does — and that matters, a lot
Maps are not neutral. They affect the way we see the world around us.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
July 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The world’s tallest hotel just opened. Can you guess where?
Staying in the clouds is staying in style.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 30, 2021 6:30 a.m. MDT
Science & Tech
Ready to travel again? Here are the apps and websites to use before you make plans
Depending on where you want to visit, it can be daunting to figure out whether it’s safe and what precautions and requirements are needed before you go.
By Amy Iverson
June 28, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
Travel
Too hot, too cold, just right: How Italy is reopening tourism
Italy was a tourist hub before the pandemic stopped everyone. Now, the country wants to reopen while avoiding over-tourism.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 26, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Travel
Why American Airlines just canceled your flight
American Airlines canceled flights just days after Southwest Airlines did the same — but for a different reason.
By Herb Scribner
June 21, 2021 12:27 p.m. MDT
Travel
European summer vacation is (almost) back
The EU will begin lifting all restriction on U.S. travelers. So, where will you go first?
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 18, 2021 12:30 p.m. MDT
Travel
You’re American. So where can you travel right now?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new travel recommendations for international countries.
By Herb Scribner
June 10, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
Coronavirus
Alaska’s new tourist attraction: Free COVID-19 vaccines
Come for the free vaccines, stay for the scenic landscapes.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 3, 2021 2:21 p.m. MDT
Utah’s national parks and monuments are teeming with crowds as people get outside after being cooped due to the pandemic.
The West
The holiday weekend is over, but national parks are still bursting with visitors
Arches National Park, even after the Memorial Day weekend, was having to turn single vehicle visitors away because it was so full. The national parks and monuments in Utah are seeing huge crowds. Why?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
June 2, 2021 3:37 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Wear your mask and behave yourself, U.S. government warns air passengers
Taking a flight this weekend? The U.S. government has a warning for you.
By Herb Scribner
May 29, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Travel
You can get a free United flight if you get vaccinated
United Airlines is trying to get passengers to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Herb Scribner
May 26, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Will airlines and cruise ships require vaccination? Dr. Fauci thinks so
Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests airlines and cruise ships may require vaccination proof.
By Herb Scribner
May 21, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Coronavirus
EU is reopening with new rules for tourists and travelers this summer. Do you qualify for entry?
Here’s everything you need to know about the possibility of traveling to Europe this summer. Vaccinated Americans qualify for entry.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 19, 2021 8:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fewer passengers, but more guns: A warning for travelers flying out of Salt Lake City
TSA is reminding passengers to keep their firearms out of their carry-on luggage
By Jasen Lee
May 18, 2021 6:34 p.m. MDT
Coronavirus
Mount Everest just had its first COVID-19 case (that we know of)
Nepal recently reopened Mount Everest to tourists and a COVID-19 case was discovered.
By Herb Scribner
April 26, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
Utah
A passport office in Salt Lake City? Sen. Mitt Romney wants to make it happen
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to consider how to better meet the needs of residents in the West who face difficulties in obtaining passports as the Bureau of Consular Affairs works to bring services back to pre-COVID-19 levels.
By Dennis Romboy
April 22, 2021 10:30 a.m. MDT
Travel
Traveling to Hawaii takes careful planning during COVID-19
Planning a trip to the Aloha State any time soon means quite a bit of work. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do to make your vacation headache-free.
By Amy Iverson
April 20, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Coronavirus
Should airlines keep middle seats open? It reduces COVID-19 risk by a big margin
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests closing down middle seats can reduce COVID-19 risk.
By Herb Scribner
April 16, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
