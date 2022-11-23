CBS News came back to Twitter after 40 hours. Will Trump and others come back?

CBS News made an announcement over the weekend that it would be pausing activity on Twitter due to “security concerns.”

After only 40 hours, CBS News started tweeting again.

Sunday morning, the news team tweeted, “After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation.”

The reason for the news organization’s hesitation at using the platform stemmed from changes Elon Musk was making since taking over Twitter last month, per Variety.

In response to CBS coming back, Musk responded to the tweet with a giggling emoji. According to Fox News, the reply “received nearly 100,000 likes in an hour.”

What has Trump said about coming back to Twitter?

He’s not planning on it, apparently. On Saturday, he said he’s not interested when asked at a virtual appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” he said, per The Hill.

What Twitter accounts has Elon Musk reinstated?

One of Musk’s biggest concerns and interests in taking over the social media platform comes from wanting to “protect free speech.” Here are some of the accounts that have been reinstated since he took over.



Babylon Bee.

The right-wing news meme account was suspended from Twitter after making a joke that Twitter cited was in violation of the site’s hateful conduct policy, per CBS News. On Friday, the account was reinstated and tweeted, “We’re back. Let that sink in.”

Jordan Peterson.

Self-help author and conservative psychologist was suspended during the summer for violating Twitter’s harassment policies after he tweeted about Elliott Page, referring to him by his former name.

Musk welcomed him back to the platform on Nov. 18. He responded saying, “I’m back. Thanks @elonmusk,” paired with a photo of Nicholas Cage from the horror movie “The Shining.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Republican congresswoman was banned in January due to violations of Twitter’s COVID misinformation policies at the time. Her account was reinstated on Monday.

She tweeted in response to The Post Millenial’s tweet: “Free speech allows the debate of ideas and communication. It also allows us to understand one another and build bridges.”

Andrew Tate.

The former kickboxer and current influencer was banned him in 2017 for violating hate policies from tweets deemed as derogatory towards women. He was reinstated over the weekend without fanfare and immediately bragged about getting one million followers in 24 hours.

Kathie Griffin.

Soon after Musk took over Twitter, the comedian created a fake account parodying Musk. He banned her account, citing impersonations will not be allowed. On Nov. 18, he also reinstated her account.

She responded on Mastadon, the social media platform touted as a possible Twitter alternative, saying: “Dear Space Karen, No thanks,” per Mashable.