Jon Polin, left, and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on stage during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was among six hostages whose bodies were recovered in Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among six hostages held by Hamas-led militants in Gaza whose bodies were recovered by Israel’s military, his family and the White House said early Sunday.

The bodies were found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt. Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the six captives were killed by Hamas “shortly before we reached them.” He did not specify how they died. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for not bringing them home alive according to USA Today.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, was a native of California. He was taken at gunpoint from the Nova music festival by militants on Oct. 7 and was among more than 200 people captured on Israeli border communities. That same day almost 1,200 people died.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement.

Israel’s military named the other recovered hostages as Carmel Gat, 40, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25.

“I am devastated and outraged,” President Joe Biden said in the statement released by the White House. “Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will.”

Vice President Kamala Harris called Hamas an “evil terrorist organization” and said in a statement that the militant group now has “even more American blood on its hands.” Hamas must be eliminated and no allowed to control Gaza, she said.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world,” the statement said. “From its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying.”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, “He who murders abductees — does not want a deal. We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn. ... Along with all the citizens of Israel, I was shocked to the core by the terrible cold-blooded murder of six of our abductees,” according to Fox News.

Goldberg-Polin’s parents recently spoke about their son during an appearance at the Democratic National Convention. They shared details about his passion for music, the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team and his sense of humor, according to USA Today.