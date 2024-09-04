Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, march with their weapons along the main road of Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The United States Justice Department leveled charges against six senior Hamas leaders for their “central roles in planning, supporting, and perpetrating the terrorist atrocities that Hamas committed in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023,” the DOJ announced Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

The United States Justice Department leveled charges against six senior Hamas leaders for their “central roles in planning, supporting, and perpetrating the terrorist atrocities that Hamas committed in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023,” the DOJ announced Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the charges “the first effort by American law enforcement to formally call out the masterminds” of the Oct. 7 attack.

The charges — which include terrorism, murder conspiracy and sanctions-evasion — were filed in February but were sealed until Tuesday.

Which Hamas leaders have been charged?

The unsealed complaint names Yahya Sinwar the leader of Hamas, as a defendant, alongside five others.

Below are the six Hamas leaders who were charged, according to The New York Times:

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ political chief, who is believed to be in hiding in Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh, former Hamas political leader, who was assassinated in Iran.

Muhammad Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Marwan Issa, deputy commander Hamas’ military wing, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Ali Barakeh, a senior Hamas official based in Beirut.

Khaled Meshal, a top official of Hamas.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video posted to social media that the charges are “just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations. These actions will not be our last.”

The unsealing of the charges comes after the bodies of six hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were recovered by Israel’s military Saturday.

National security spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that the U.S. is continuing to work toward a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

“The killing over the weekend just underscores the sense of urgency that we have to have in order to get it to closure,” Kirby said during a teleconference.

Israel continues raids on West Bank refugee camps

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing war, including Hamas combatants.

Wednesday marked the eighth day of Israel’s military operations in the occupied West Bank, which Israeli officials say is a move to target militants in the Jenin, Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camps.

According to The Associated Press, Israel’s military is carrying out the “deadliest operation in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began.”