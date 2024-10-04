A bridge along Interstate 26 is destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Erwin, Tenn.

With multiple states still recovering from the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, the death toll has risen to more than 200, making it the deadliest mainland storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to CNN.

The storm struck communities across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, with North Carolina suffering the highest number of casualties.

In Asheville, North Carolina, officials reported 200 people unaccounted for and 72 confirmed dead.

The full extent of the devastation has not yet been realized, as many people remain missing, with estimates in the hundreds. The situation has been exacerbated by widespread power outages, causing cell service disruptions and hampering communication.

Cell service is slowly being restored. Frank Matranga, FEMA’s director of individual assistance, reported that fewer than 50% of cell sites were still down.

“Restoring power and communication isn’t just about making things more comfortable; it’s about keeping people safe, informed and able to access the services they need,” Matranga said, per CNN.

Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, has offered free services for 30 days to those affected by the hurricane.

FEMA is also facing financial challenges, as the agency reportedly lacks enough recovery funds to make it through the season. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed concern about the agency’s resources.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas warned, per The Associated Press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

Congress recently approved a bill providing $20 billion to FEMA’s disaster relief fund, but additional funding may be necessary. A bipartisan group of senators from states impacted by the hurricane urged Congress to act in a letter sent to Washington.

“Although the true level of devastation is still unfolding, it is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs in our states and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents,” the letter said. “This may even require Congress to come back in October to ensure we have enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year.”