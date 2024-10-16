An elephant lifts its trunk to greet the crowd as it rains during a procession on the last day of the Dussehra festivities, in Mysuru, India, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Ten days of festivities focused on the triumph of good over evil recently culminated in the Hindu festival of Dussehra.

While Dussehra is celebrated across India, the largest festivities are held in Mysuru. Its festival offers a range of memorable experiences, from a procession of colorfully adorned elephants to modern displays like a drone show.

Dussehra coincides with two other festivals, Navratri and Durga Puja, with Dussehra marking the end of their celebrations, according to Britannica. Its name comes from the Sanskrit words dasha, “ten,” and hara, “defeat.”

Artists carry burning torches as they perform during a cultural show as part of the Dussehra festivities in Mysuru, India, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Aijaz Rahi

For some, the day commemorates the deity Rama’s defeat of Ravana, while others celebrate Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.

Video footage and photos captured this year’s event in Mysuru show why it is one of India’s — and the world’s — most remarkable festivals.

The elephant procession, in particular, stood out as the majestic animals navigated the city’s crowded streets, accompanied by floats, dancers and performers.

The animals added a sense of grandeur to the celebration.

According to The Associated Press, Abhimanyu, a 58-year-old elephant, had the honor of carrying the idol of Chamundeshwari, also known as Durga, the Hindu goddess. Chamundeshwari is revered as the principal deity of the Wadiyar royal family, who once ruled Mysore, the former name of Mysuru.

In addition to the procession, other notable events took place throughout the city, including the illumination of the Mysore Palace with approximately 100,000 lights, per The Associated Press, creating a breathtaking display.

Though rooted in ancient traditions, Dussehra has incorporated modern elements, such as a drone show, into its celebrations.

Drones fly to create an image of an elephant during a cultural show as part of the Dussehra festivities, in Mysuru, India, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Aijaz Rahi

Other parts of India also put on special displays to celebrate Dussehra.

According to The Indian Express, areas like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in northern India put on theatrical performances that dramatize Rama’s victory over Ravana, known as Ramleela.