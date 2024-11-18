Pope Francis delivers his speech during a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Pope Francis called for an investigation into accusations of genocide in Gaza during interviews for a new book, according to an excerpt of the book released Sunday in La Stampa, an Italian newspaper.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” he said. “We should investigate carefully to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

Those new remarks stand out from the pope’s past comments on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He’s previously shared support for Israel even as he’s condemned the violence in general, The Washington Post reported.

“During his tenure, Francis has offered one the strongest defenses of Israel by a sitting pope,” the article said.

Still, the book excerpt didn’t come as a total surprise.

The Washington Post reported last year that the pope has used the word “genocide” in private conversations to describe attacks on Gaza.

He’s also believed to have discussed genocide when he met with Palestinians and loved ones of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“During his session with the Palestinians, an attendee said the pope used the word ‘genocide’ to describe Israel’s response. At the time, a Vatican spokesman had said he did not think the pope had used the word, though he could not categorically rule it out,” The Washington Post reported.

Those comments and others have sparked pushback from Israeli officials.

On Sunday, Israel’s ambassador to the Vatican criticized the pope’s new comments on a genocide investigation.

“There was a genocidal massacre on 7 October 2023 of Israeli citizens, and since then, Israel has exercised its right of self-defense against attempts from seven different fronts to kill its citizens. Any attempt to call it by any other name is singling out the Jewish State,” Yaron Sideman wrote.

Genocide definition

Under international law, genocide is defined as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” per the United Nations.

Genocidal acts could include mass murder, forcible removal of children or intentional degradation of living conditions.

The International Court of Justice was asked last year to investigate claims of genocide in Gaza but it’s January ruling did not address genocide, according to The Washington Post.

“The panel of judges called on Israel to prevent the possibility of genocide and ramp up aid to the besieged enclave. The decision was not a verdict on the question of whether Israel has committed genocide, which could take years,” the article said.