Cars sit in traffic on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to anticipate minor travel delays on Utah roads Nov. 26 and 27.

After a month of above-average warm temperatures in various parts of the U.S., the Thanksgiving week forecast predicts winter storms from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Wednesday’s weather outlook

According to Forbes, a cold front will move across the Midwest and South starting Wednesday, then make its way east on Thursday. Affected areas will see varying precipitation and cold temperatures.

Storms which hit California and Nevada in the Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday moved into Colorado and Utah on Wednesday, bringing 2 to 3 feet of snow in western Colorado’s mountains and 2 to 4 feet of snow in Utah’s mountains, per Fox 13 and Forbes.

The storm system’s move east will bring rain to the Midwest and Mississippi Valleys in the afternoon and to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys in the evening.

In the East, people can enjoy fairly sunny and dry weather throughout the day, but a storm brewing in the Plains and Mississippi Valley will bring rain eastward to the Appalachian Mountains.

Thursday’s weather outlook

The Southeast and East will see rain and snow on Thanksgiving Day. According to CNN, there isn’t any risk of flooding, though motorists may experience lower visibility due to the rain and fog.

Low clouds may also pose an issue for pilots around airports in the East.

Much of the rest of the country will see drier conditions on Thanksgiving, though some areas, like the Northern Plains, will see immensely cold temperatures.

“The first significant Arctic outbreak of the season will arrive in the Northern Plains on Thanksgiving,” the Weather Prediction Center said, per CNN.

According to Fox 13, snowy weather will clear up in Utah ahead of Thanksgiving.

The rest of the week’s forecast

While much of the U.S. will by dry, temperatures are set to drop, with parts of the country experiencing especially frigid cold.

After storms leave the Midwest and eastern U.S., lake effect snow will begin near the Great Lakes. Snow may continue to fall in certain parts of the U.S. and high winds of 20-30 mph may impact airports in the Midwest.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible in the hardest hit areas,” the National Weather Service said regarding the arctic blast set to hit this week. “Forecast accumulations will become more clear as the event approaches.”

Thanksgiving week travel

For areas impacted by storms and winter weather warnings, travelers should remain cautious on the roads, if driving at all. Motorists can ensure their safety on winter roads by: