KEY POINTS The beginning of the week will see rain in the valleys and snow in the Rocky Mountain region, but weather should dry out by Thursday.

Those driving through the mountains are advised to be extra cautious due to expected snowfall.

Expected snow and rain to potentially affect flights out of the Salt Lake City and Denver airports.

Its officially Thanksgiving week, and as millions of Americans prepare to travel for the holiday here is a look at what the weather is expected to be in Utah and the West, and how that will impact holiday travel.

Utah is expected to be hit with a winter storm early in the week with forecasted snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to hit the Intermountain West and the Colorado Rockies starting late Monday night and early Tuesday morning

The mountains are expected to receive 1 to 2 feet of snow, with the storm clearing up by Wednesday evening.

According to ABC4, on Wednesday it is forecast that the rain in the valleys will transition to snow.

Wednesday is the day with the most people expected to travel and with the expected snow and rain that day, it is important for those to traveling to be cautious on the roads, especially those traveling through the mountains, according to ABC4.

For those flying somewhere for the holidays it is possible for the storm to affect flights in and out of both the Salt Lake City and Denver International airports, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Fox Weather.

By Thursday the weather is expected to dry out, though Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be on the chillier side with both sun and clouds.

Most of Utah is expected to see highs in the 30s and low 40s on Thursday with warmer parts of the state experiencing highs in the 50s, according to ABC4.

What Thanksgiving travel will look like nationally

As previously reported by the Deseret News, the AAA predicts that a record number of people are expected to travel for the holiday.

It is expected that almost 79.9 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles this week for the holiday, this is 1.7 million more than last year.

According to The Associated Press, airport officials are reminding airline passengers to arrive early, to not have guns in carry-on bags and to keep lithium-ion batteries out of checked bags.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the organization is prepared for the high number of travelers this week and they should be able to keep general security lines under 30 minutes, per the AP.

For those driving to their holiday destination, roads will be the busiest Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon but the roads should clear up on Thanksgiving, per the AP.

The best times to return home for those driving are Sunday morning and on Monday before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m.