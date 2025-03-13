This photo taken March 15, 2018, shows a 911 call center in Roswell, Ga. Last Tuesday, a 4-year-old boy in Mount Pleasant, Wisc., took it personally when his mom ate his ice cream, and to see justice, he called 911, reported The Associated Press.

Apparently, in Wisconsin, kids don’t just scream for ice cream. They also call the police over it.

The child told the 911 dispatcher that his “mommy is being bad” and that they needed to come and get her, according to CNN.

His mom then took the phone — despite his protests — and told the dispatcher, “Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s four,” per CNN.

After she confessed to the reported crime — with the victim’s arguments being heard in the background — officers were dispatched to the home.

A video from one of the officer’s body cameras shows officers knocking on the door to confirm that an ice cream theft was the reason for the call.

The video shows the two officers talking with the culprit and victim about what transpired. They asked the 4-year-old if they should “take (his mom) to jail for eating (his) ice cream.” The boy confidently answered, “Yes.”

Then, one of the officers showed the young boy how to put handcuffs on his mom.

The video then cuts to the officers assuring the boy that they would be there if he needs anything but to only call 911 if it is a real emergency.

Thankfully, eating someone’s ice cream isn’t actually a criminal offense, but the officers still weren’t ready to close the case.

According to ABC‘s report, the young boy had told police that he didn’t want to send his mom away, but that he really “just wanted some ice cream,” so the two officers returned to the house the next day to surprise him.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department highlighted the incident on social media, and officers weren’t the only ones to find it humorous.

“I’m not saying he’s right,” said one response on social media. “All I am saying is I understand.”

“I love hearing about our amazing officers creating positive relationships with kids,” said another user. “Keep the good news coming!”