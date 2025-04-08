Thomas Schreck works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

KEY POINTS Global markets are starting to recover after Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Industrials gained over 2% after experiencing steep drops.

The Trump administration reports that 70 countries have approached them to negotiate tariffs.

The global markets are starting to recover from a brutal three-day slide which followed President Donald Trump’s announcement last week of sweeping global tariffs. The markets also reacted negatively to China’s retaliatory tariffs, according to market watchers.

The market increases in stock came as the Trump administration said it is now being approached by many countries about tariffs negotiations.

When the markets opened on Monday morning, indexes around the world began to regain some ground.

What do the markets look like today?

Stocks in the U.S. began to rally on Tuesday, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Industrials all gained over 2%, per The Wall Street Journal.

The S&P 500 still remains around 15% below where it was before Trump’s sweeping global tariffs announcement, per The New York Times.

Individual companies also saw increases in stock. Apple, which was one of the hardest hit stocks, shot up by 4%. Other major tech companies, Nvidia and Meta Platforms each surged around 5%.

Amazon and Netflix were both up over 4% and Tesla also rallied with an increase of more than 6%, per CNBC.

The treasury yield also increased, hitting 4.25%, the strongest one-day rise in the last year.

The Stoxx Europe rose 3%, and almost every major market in the region is also in the green, per The New York Times.

In Japan, Nikkei 225 saw a sharp increase of 6%, and other Asian stocks also shot up.

Are negotiations happening about the tariffs?

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that around 70 countries had approached the U.S. for tariff negotiations, per CNBC.

“If they come to the table with solid proposals, I think we can end up with some good deals,” Bessent said, according to CNBC. “And part of the calculus of that may be that some part of the tariffs stay on.”

In a post on Truth Social Tuesday, Trump said he had a “great call with the Acting President of South Korea,” and added that “China also wants to make a deal, badly.”

Jamieson Greer, U.S. trade representative, said that the president will not be giving exemptions from his global tariffs for individual products or companies, per The Wall Street Journal.

During a news conference with Trump on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would quickly be getting rid of tariffs and other trade barriers to the U.S.

The administration has also indicated that Japan would be prioritized in trade talks, which caused Japanese stocks to jump, according to The Wall Street Journal.