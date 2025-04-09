In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, a Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a multiple launch rocket system based on a pickup truck in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The Chinese government has dismissed claims made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that a significant number of Chinese soldiers are fighting alongside Russia in the war against Ukraine.

KEY POINTS Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia.

Beijing dismissed claims that a "significant" amount of Chinese nationals were fighting for Russia.

China has claimed neutrality in the war, despite diplomatic and economic ties with Russia.

The Chinese government has dismissed claims made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that a significant number of Chinese soldiers are fighting alongside Russia in the war against Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said his country’s forces had captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine, per Reuters. He also said that the Ukrainian military had information that “significantly more” Chinese nationals were fighting with Russian forces.

It is the first time Ukraine had made a claim about Chinese fighters in the war. According to The New York Times, the Ukrainian president did not suggest that the Chinese fighters were sent by Beijing’s military, but he did cite their presence as evidence that the Kremlin is not looking for peace.

In response to the accusations, a Beijing official said on Wednesday that the claims were “totally unfounded,” per The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, Lin Jian, added that Beijing was “verifying the relevant situation” about the two men captured in Ukraine, per The New York Times. He also dismissed the claim that many more Chinese citizens were fighting for Russia.

“The Chinese government always asks Chinese citizens to stay away from conflict zones, avoid getting involved in any form of armed conflict, and especially refrain from participating in any party’s military operations,” Lin said, according to the AP.

The comments from Lin imply that the captured Chinese nationals joined Russia’s military on their own. Russia and Ukraine both allow foreign soldiers to enlist in their militaries.

China’s relationship with Russia

China is known to be a close diplomatic ally of Russia, but has claimed neutrality in the war, despite the diplomatic and economic backing it has provided to Russia, per The New York Times.

The Chinese have provided an economic lifeline for Russia, by trading in energy and consumer goods, but the country is not believed to have provided Russia with weapons, military expertise or troops.

According to the AP, two other countries are believed to have provided military support to Russia. Iran has supplied attack drones and North Korea sent soldiers to fight with the Russian military, according to reports.

Lin said that China has played a “constructive role in politically resolving the Ukraine crisis.”

The Chinese state news media has not reported the presence of Chinese fighters in Ukraine, but unverified reports on social media claim that there are Chinese mercenaries fighting in Ukraine, per The New York Times.

U.S. response to Chinese fighters in the war

The U.S. has been working with Ukraine and Russia to swiftly bring peace and end the war.

During a briefing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said reports of Chinese nationals fighting with the Russians were “disturbing.”

“China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine,” Bruce said, according to the AP. She also claimed that China provides around 80% of dual use items necessary for Russia to sustain the war.

“As President Trump has said, continued cooperation between these two nuclear powers will only further contribute to global instability and make the United States and other countries less safe, less secure and less prosperous,” Bruce added.

The reports about Chinese fighters joining the Russians come as tensions between the U.S. and China are rising. The two countries have recently escalated import tariffs against each other, causing a disruption in global stock markets.

Last month, the U.S. proposed an immediate 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine accepted, but it was rejected by Russia.

In the end of March, through two separate deals, the U.S. was able to get both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Even as efforts to bring the war to an end continue, it is believed that both sides are readying military campaigns for the spring and summer, per the AP.