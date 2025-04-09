Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., attends the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

After being forced to abandon her nomination as ambassador to the United Nations, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., announced on Wednesday that she will rejoin House Republican leadership.

Stefanik was the GOP conference chair until she left the position after being nominated as U.N. ambassador by President Donald Trump, per Politico.

She announced her new role as chairwoman of House Republican leadership in a post on X.

Her U.N. nomination was pulled last month to help maintain and secure the House GOP’s thin majority. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., then promised her a role back in leadership, but not in her old position, which is held by Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

She wrote on X that in the new position, she will “lead House Republicans in implementing President Donald Trump’s mandate from the American people for an America First agenda that includes securing our borders, strengthening our national security, growing our economy, and combating the scourge of antisemitism across our country.”

Her new position is lower in leadership than her previous role where she was No. 4 in House GOP leadership, per Politico.

The new role will focus on strategy and communications. It will also give her a seat on the GOP Steering Committee.

The congresswoman added that she will be returning to the House Intelligence, House Armed Services, and Education and Workforce committees.

“I look forward to the work ahead in enacting President Trump’s historic agenda,” Stefanik wrote on X.