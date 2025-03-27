Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on her pending confirmation to be the United Nations Ambassador, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The White House will pull the nomination of New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to be the ambassador to the United Nations due to Republicans’ slim majority in Congress.

The Trump administration will withdraw Stefanik’s nomination, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman James Risch told reporters on Thursday. The withdrawal marks the second nomination the White House has walked back on and comes as Stefanik has been waiting in limbo for a confirmation hearing.

“She has been pulled,” Risch, R-Idaho, told reporters, noting the White House had just notified him about the decision hours after reports began to swirl that Stefanik’s nomination might be in peril.

The decision marks a blow to Stefanik, who has waited patiently for months to be confirmed to Trump’s Cabinet after having her nomination advanced out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January. However, the White House has slow-walked a final vote for her confirmation amid a historically slim GOP majority in the House, which has left Republicans with only a one-vote margin.

President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, noting it is “essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.”

Instead, Trump said he didn’t want to risk “anyone else running for Elise’s seat” and that with her remaining in the House, “we have nothing to worry about come Election Day.”

Stefanik has not yet publicly responded to the decision. However, it leaves questions about the structure of the House GOP as Stefanik stepped down from her position as the conference’s chairwoman to join Trump’s administration.

In his statement, Trump said Stefanik could “rejoin the House Leadership Team,” although it’s not clear in what capacity. House Republicans held leadership elections late last year and Stefanik was replaced as chairwoman by Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain, with Utah Rep. Blake Moore as vice chair.

Trump also left the door open for Stefanik to join his administration at a later date, perhaps after the 2026 midterm elections if Republicans grow their majority.

“I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future. She is absolutely FANTASTIC,” he said. “Thank you Elise!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., responded to the news thanking Stefanik for the “sacrifice,” arguing it was crucial to maintain Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber. Johnson echoed Trump’s promise and said he would “invite her to return to the leadership table immediately.”

“There is no doubt she would have served with distinction as our ambassador to the United Nations, but we are grateful for her willingness to sacrifice that position and remain in Congress to help us save the country,” Johnson said in a statement.

It’s not clear what position Stefanik would be given as all elected GOP conference slots are taken. McClain has no plans to step down from her position to return the chairmanship to Stefanik, a source familiar confirmed to the Deseret News.